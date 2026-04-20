Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Blue Bunny, ice cream, Wells Enterprises

Blue Bunny Has Revealed Its New Mascot: A Bunny Named Blu

Blue Bunny has a new mascot: a bunny named Blu. He's a modernized, playful guide designed to bring families together.

Article Summary Blue Bunny unveils a fresh mascot: a blue bunny named Blu, modernizing its iconic character.

Blu is designed to connect with families, embodying playfulness and effortless fun for all ages.

The new Blu acts as a warm guide, encouraging togetherness and joyful moments with Blue Bunny treats.

With Blu, Blue Bunny strengthens its brand purpose, focusing on inclusivity and shared delight.

Wells Enterprises had a new reveal this week with Blue Bunny, as they revealed a brand-new mascot for the brand, and you'll never guess what it is. The company revealed that the new mascot is a bunny, and it is, in fact, a shade of blue, and its name is Blu. Yes, we're making fun of it a little because it's a little too on the nose, but it's not really that different from previous versions of a blue-colored rabbit they've had in the past. This is just a modernized version of them. You'll see the character rolling out on packaging and promo materials starting on April 27, although we're not really sure what the long-term plans are for the character change.

Yes, The Blue Bunny Mascot Is a Bunny Named "Blu"

The inspiration for the new Blu emerged from a desire to better align the brand's visual identity with its primary audience and boost family connection. Together, Blue Bunny and creative agency partner Digitas thoughtfully developed the new Blu as a supporting role for families: a warm, playful guide who helps bring moments of togetherness to life.

Blu has been a brand staple since Blue Bunny's inception in 1935. The brand's aim was to evolve Blu from his original appearance as a more realistic rabbit into a living embodiment of Blue Bunny's brand purpose and personality. The result is a character rooted in "effortless fun." Blu possesses a fun-loving, carefree disposition that promotes shared joy in a way that feels easy, natural, and accessible. Designed to resonate with every member of the family, Blu comes to life as an imaginative, whimsical, and trustworthy extension of the Blue Bunny brand.

Unlike the traditional purpose of a brand mascot, Blu was intentionally written in as a guide, only to complement the beloved Blue Bunny frozen treats. He prefers to stay out of the spotlight to keep families front and center. His presence helps bridge generations through simple, joyful interactions. It's the gentle reminder parents need to be present and playful, and for children to stay curious and full of delight.

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