Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: gundam, live-action gundam

Live-Action Gundam Film Confirms Cast, Early Summary As Filming Begins

Netflix has confirmed that the live-action Gundam adaptation has begun production and also revealed the full cast list and an early summary.

Article Summary Netflix's live-action Gundam movie has kicked off filming and confirmed an all-star cast lineup.

Director Jim Mickle helms the project, with Bandai Namco and Legendary co-financing the adaptation.

An early plot summary teases high-stakes battles, shifting allegiances, and epic sci-fi spectacle.

The Gundam franchise, dating back to 1979, finally gets a major Hollywood adaptation in development.

The live-action Gundam movie is officially off the ground. We've been hearing grumblings about this one for a while now, and the casting has been slowly coming out over the course of last year and this year, but it seems that everything is set and ready to go. TUDUM has confirmed the cast for the film includes the following: Sydney Sweeney (The Housemaid, Euphoria), Noah Centineo (Street Fighter, Warfare), Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool & Wolverine), Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), Javon "Wanna" Walton (Under the Bridge), Oleksandr Rudynskyi (The Agency), Ida Brooke (Dune: Part Three), Gemma Chua-Tran (Heartbreak High), and Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus). The film will be directed by Jim Mickle (Sweet Tooth, Cold in July), and it currently doesn't have a release date.

TUDUM also shared an early summary of the film as well: "As shifting allegiances and a growing threat set them on a collision course for one another, they're pulled into a high-stakes race across the stars that could define the fate of humanity. With awe-inspiring battles, intimate human emotion, and an epic cinematic scale, this is Gundam like it's been seen before." Now the question becomes: when are they going to show us a picture of one of the mechs?

A Live-Action Gundam Movie Was Going To Happen Eventually

In February 2025, it was confirmed that a live-action movie based on Mobile Suit Gundam was in the works. The franchise has been around since 1979 and was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino. It helped solidify the genre of giant robots and its many rip-offs and homages. And much like most things initially created for animation, it always seemed like it wasn't made for live-action much in the same way Voltron wasn't seen as viable source material for a live-action adaptation. As detailed in a press release, Bandai Namco Filmworks and Legendary signed an agreement to co-finance a live-action Gundam movie, which will be given a worldwide theatrical release. In addition, a director and writer are attached to the project, Jim Mickle, the showrunner of Sweet Tooth on Netflix.

Over the course of 2025, we got updates, including that Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo would be our leads. In 2026, we learned that the film would be moving to Netflix and that Michael Mando, Shioli Kutsuna, and Gemma Chua-Tran had joined the cast. As with most things, the "make or break" element of a Gundam film will be the suits and how they look and function on screen. Your guess is as good as ours on how that will work out, but Voltron will likely make it to the big screen first, so maybe they can see what does or doesn't work there and learn from it. VFX has come a long way, and practical effects can be used for something like this the right way. Many fans will write this one off without seeing a single frame, but we'll have to see. It was always going to happen eventually.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!