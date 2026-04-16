Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Who Wants an Early Look at S08E16: "Out of Time" & More?

In The Rookie S08E16: "Out of Time," Nolan is in a tough spot, Lucy and Celina follow a lead, and Lopez has issues with Wesley’s new role.

Article Summary Get an early preview of The Rookie Season 8 Episode 16: "Out of Time" as Nolan faces a major challenge.

Lucy and Celina chase a new lead, while Lopez struggles with Wesley’s surprising new job role.

Check out the latest promo trailer and image gallery for next week's chapter.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley offers a spinoff updates and shares what sets The Rookie: North apart from the main series.

Between the Season 9 green light and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's promising update on the spinoff, it's been a pretty good week or so to be a fan of ABC's The Rookie. To keep the good vibes going, we've got an earlier-than-usual preview of what's still to come this season. Along with the previously released official overviews for S08E16: "Out of Time" and S08E17: "Dead Ringer," we've added the promo trailer and image gallery for "Out of Time" (with quite a few faces you might recognize).

The Rookie Season 8: S08E16 & S08E17 Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 16: "Out of Time" – Nolan is put to the test when he's forced to protect a man he doesn't trust. Meanwhile, Lucy and Celina follow a promising lead, and Lopez finds herself conflicted about Wesley's new position.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 17: "Dead Ringer" – Nolan and Harper try to help a desperate mother protect her child, while Lt. Grey and Garza continue to work with Monica despite their misgivings.

"The pilot came out great. The network seems super happy with it. You never know until you know but we have a really amazing cast, led by Jay Ellis who's a star; it was a joy to make that with him and the rest of them. You know me, I'm just an optimistic person in general, so I'm hopeful and optimistic that we could be talking about that in the near future," Hawley shared recently with Deadline Hollywood about the Jay Ellis-starring The Rookie: North.

Noting the "three different zones" in play in the spinoff's locale, Hawley believes the spinoff clearly differentiates itself from the franchise series. "It's meant to be Tacoma, the suburbs, and then the middle of nowhere, meth lab in the woods-type thing," he added, noting that the setting "really does feel different than L.A., it really does change the dynamic of the show, even though the setup is the same, patrol officers running around."

As for the prospects of Hawley running two shows in two countries (the U.S. and Canada), Hawley made it clear that he's been there and done that already. "I have done it before; there was a period where I was doing Rookie and Feds and The Recruit at the same time. "It's a lot, but I have a really good team; they really helped me get there from here. So, yeah, I'm hopeful," he shared.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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