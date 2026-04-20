Posted in: Anime, Anime Expo, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Anime Expo 2026, kodansha, Kodansha House

Kodansha House Will Be a Part Of Anime Expo This July

Kodansha confirmed that they will bring the Kodansha House to Anime Expo 2026, as it will appear in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles

Article Summary Kodansha House pop-up returns at Anime Expo 2026, debuting in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles.

Blue Lock creators and Witch Hat Atelier's Kamome Shirahama to appear for panels and signings.

Exclusive Anime Expo badge perks and special events announced for Kodansha House visitors.

Fans can enjoy interactive manga exhibits, a café, gallery, creator appearances, and daily events.

Anime Expo has an interesting announcement this evening, as they have confirmed Kodansha will be joining them for the 2026 convention in Los Angeles with their popular Kodansha House pop-up spot. The company serves as the creative force behind several anime IPs, such as Akira, The Ghost in the Shell, and Attack on Titan, as they have made appearances at various events around the world. This year will mark their first North American West Coast appearance, as they bring back the immersive pop-up fan event to the Little Tokyo neighborhood from July 2-12, 2026.

The convention itself will run from July 2-5, so if you're busy at the Los Angeles Convention Center, you'll be able to check it out for another week afterward. We have more details about what they have planned from Kodansha themselves for you here, as we're sure there will be more on the way before the event takes place.

Kodansha House Arrives in Little Tokyo During Anime Expo 2026

Highlights of this year's Kodansha House Los Angeles will include guest appearances by the creators of two of the biggest manga hits of the year: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, the creative team behind the global hit soccer manga Blue Lock, and Kamome Shirahama, author and artist of the magical fantasy manga Witch Hat Atelier, recently adapted into a highly anticipated anime series. In addition, Kaneshiro-sensei, Nomura-sensei, and Shirahama-sensei will appear as official guests of Anime Expo, where they will hold separate panels and signing events. More details of how to attend these coveted appearances at both Kodansha House and Anime Expo will be announced. Attendees of Anime Expo can also unlock special benefits at Kodansha House with their AX badges—more details forthcoming.

More than a manga event, Kodansha House is a vibrant meeting place where the world of manga crosses over into the real world. Fans this year will enter a portal that takes them into a dynamic, interactive space to connect with and celebrate the impossible stories they have come to love. They can then spend their time more leisurely with friends, as well as meeting new ones, while hanging out in a manga gallery, cafe, lounge, and library. With daily programming to include manga creator appearances, anime screenings, panel discussions, and more, Kodansha House is the perfect pop-up for manga enthusiasts, both new and seasoned, to mingle and dive deeper into the magic of manga.

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