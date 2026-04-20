Posted in: Max, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: man of tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow Has Officially Kicked Off Production

Writer and director James Gunn has confirmed that production for Man of Tomorrow has officially begun. The film will be released in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Article Summary James Gunn confirms Man of Tomorrow has started production, with a release date set for July 9, 2027.

Warner Bros. and DC's Superman Saga continues its momentum, moving faster than typical superhero sequels.

The film's title, Man of Tomorrow, nods to Superman's comic legacy but isn't tied to a specific storyline.

Lex Luthor's iconic powersuit is featured, stirring excitement among fans of classic DC villain lore.

The next DC movie flies into theaters in a little over two months, but the Superman Saga is continuing in a way that puts many streaming services to shame. We're not getting years and years between sequels for this one; we're waiting a couple of years, and the fact that that is practically a novel concept is kind of buckwild. We got some new information on Supergirl at CinemaCon, but Warner Bros. and DC were largely silent on Man of Tomorrow, aside from a brief cast video about the production. However, it sounds like the film has once again taken another step forward and has officially entered production. Writer and director James Gunn continues to make film journalists' lives easier by taking to his official social media to announce that Man of Tomorrow has entered production, sharing an image as well.

The image isn't exactly subtle, with a chess game featured and a shot of Luthor's inmate ID. Man of Tomorrow is going to be about Lex and Clark having to work together, so they are essentially playing a complicated game of chess with each other. In the comics, Lex and Clark have played when he's in prison, so it's another direct reference. If you look at the thing in the back, there might also be a new logo, but it's hard to tell. We'll have to see what else Gunn shares about the Man of Tomorrow films over the next couple of months.

Man of Tomorrow: A Superman Sequel Arriving At Super Speed

At the beginning of August, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively.

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope, and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well known series of comics with that name ran from 1995-1999 so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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