Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Season 2 Episode 2 Images Released

Check out some preview images for HBO Max and EP/Showrunner Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake S02E02: "The Crocodile Who Bit a Log."

Article Summary Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake S02E02 drops Thursday on HBO Max with exciting new preview images revealed.

Executive producer Adam Muto previews what's next for Fionna, Cake, and their alternate universe adventures.

The new season explores multiverse stories after Fionna and Cake escape from the Ice King's fictional world.

Returning fan-favorite characters make appearances as the series leaps into fresh worlds and new challenges.

With the second episode of the second season of the popular animated series set to hit HBO Max screens this Thursday, we've got an early look at what's ahead with EP and Showrunner Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake. Along with a key art image for S02E02: "The Crocodile Who Bit a Log," we've added three new preview images to our ever-growing Season 2 image gallery.

Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this multiverse-hopping series follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake as they discover their own paths forward. After breaking free from their unorthodox origins in Ice King's fantasies, Fionna Campbell and her trusty sidekick-slash-BFF Cake the Cat settle into a new life in their world – while keeping in touch with Simon Petrikov.

After their journey through the multiverse, Fionna and Cake tackle new adventures while Huntress Wizard embarks on a desperate quest with fatal consequences. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien. Here's a look at an updated image gallery that was released for the second season:

The animated series stars Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch. The recurring guest cast includes Anna Akana, Dee Bradley Baker, Maria Bamford, Matthew Broderick, Kris Collins, Frank Collison, Andy Daly, Grey DeLisle, Harvey Guillén, Patti Harrison, Manny Jacinto, Tom Kenny, Marc Maron, Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani, Olivia Olson, Vico Ortiz, Chelsea Peretti, Jeremy Shada, Hynden Walch, Pendleton Ward, and others. Produced in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake is executive-produced by showrunner Adam Muto, Fred Seibert, and Sam Register.

