Posted in: Cartoon Network, Hulu, TV | Tagged: adventure time, Adventure Time: Side Quests

Adventure Time: Side Quests Opening Is Something Pretty Special

With Adventure Time: Side Quests set to hit Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. on June 29th, here's the animated series's official opening.

Article Summary Adventure Time: Side Quests revealed its official opening, offering an emotional first look ahead of the June 29 premiere.

The new Adventure Time: Side Quests intro spotlights young Finn and Jake and lands harder than another trailer.

Set as a prequel, Adventure Time: Side Quests taps the early-series spirit with lighter, self-contained adventures.

Adventure Time: Side Quests premieres on Disney+ and Hulu June 29, with international rollout set for October 5.

How do you go about properly celebrating that we've reached the two-week mark before the premiere of Adventure Time: Side Quests? If you're the marketing team behind the spinoff of the original award-winning series, you know that you've already dropped the official trailer. Thankfully, they were thinking on their toes because they gave us something much better than another trailer or teaser: the opening to the prequel series that spotlights the early adventures of a young Jake and Finn. It's not a long opening, but there's something about it that hits you in the "feels" hard.

So check out the opening to Adventure Time: Side Quests, set to hit Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. on June 29th (and premiering internationally on Cartoon Network and HBO Max on Monday, October 5th):

Adventure Time: Side Quests builds on the heartfelt storytelling, playful humor and richly creative world of the first show, tapping into the spirt of its early seasons with lighter, self-contained adventures. Designed to introduce a new generation of fans to the land of Ooo, while giving existing fans more of what they love, the series delivers standalone, silly quests and playful challenges that celebrate the joyful chaos of Finn and Jake's adventures. Adventure awaits a young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they quest to party with cloud people and punch evil's butt across the epic and fantastical land of Ooo in this all-new episodic series.

Hulu and Disney+'s Adventure Time: Side Quests includes not just the return of Finn the Human (Sasha Knight) and Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio), but also Ice King (Tom Kenny), Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), Marceline (Olivia Olson), and BMO (Niki Yang). Darrick Bachman (Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Mickey Mouse) serves as story editor. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar, Get ' Em Tommy) and Niki Yang (Summer Camp Island, Clarence) direct, with Nick Cross (Tig N' Seek, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie) serving as art director, and Matthew Janszen (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Bugs Bunny Builders) as the composer.

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