Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis Isn't Interested In a Sympathetic Backstory: Preview

Keith David's President Curtis doesn't have time for a humanizing, sympathetic backstory in this latest look at the Rick and Morty spinoff.

Article Summary Adult Swim dropped a new President Curtis preview ahead of the Rick and Morty spinoff’s Annecy spotlight.

Keith David’s President Curtis leads his team into FDR’s Fireside Shaft to hunt a suspect in the new short.

The latest President Curtis clip makes clear he has zero patience for a sympathetic, humanizing backstory.

Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash join the Adult Swim series as Curtis tackles crises Rick Sanchez ignores.

With EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring "Rick and Morty" spinoff set for a spotlight during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival later this month, Adult Swim released another preview for President Curtis, this time on YouTube Shorts (check it out here). Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. In the clip below, we get to see the team take to FDR's Fireside Shaft to track a suspect – with President Curtis making it clear that they don't have time for sympathetic backstories.

Now, here's a look back at the first-look clip that was released last week (and don't forget that a new episode of Rick and Morty hits Adult Swim this weekend):

President Curtis: Discussing the "Rick and Morty" Spinoff

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

Keith David from "Rick and Morty" on what we will see from President Curtis: "He gets into his own crazy schemes." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/wBIlvGtPts — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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