Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: ted

Ted: Co-Showrunners on What Viewers Can Expect From Animated Series

Co-showrunners Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan discuss the Ted animated series, starring Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, and Amanda Seyfried.

Article Summary Ted animated series brings Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth back to voice roles.

Co-showrunners say Ted will keep its raunchy edge while exploring heart, family, friendship, and adulthood.

Paul Corrigan highlights Ted and John’s grown-up bond as the emotional core as they navigate families and new challenges.

Brad Walsh teases an expanded Ted universe, with new cast additions Kyle Mooney and Liz Richman joining the series.

While the future of the live-action side of the "Ted" universe may still be a question mark, we know that the lovably foul-mouthed bear will be back for a new animated series – with Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg (John), Amanda Seyfried (Sam), and Jessica Barth (Tami-Lynn) returning to voice their characters from the live-action films. MacFarlane and co-showrunners Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan recently spoke with Deadline Hollywood about the second season of Peacock's Ted, Walsh and Corrigan shared what they're most excited for fans to see about the project.

"Obviously, the core of 'Ted' for me has always been the friendship between John and Ted. And in the animated show, seeing them take that friendship to when they're adults, and they have families, and how they help each other deal with those challenges, that's, for me, going forward, what I'm excited about," Corrigan offered. Walsh added, "I think the live-action movie and TV show, and hopefully the animated series, have a surprising amount of heart considering how raunchy and TV-MA they are. And we're trying to continue that as well, where they're wrestling with what does it mean to be a good dad? What does it mean to be a good spouse? What does it mean to be a good friend? And also, of course, expanding the world, as one always does with a TV show."

In addition, Kyle Mooney (voicing the new character Apollo) and Liz Richman (voicing Ruth) have joined the cast of the animated series. Here's a look back at the announcement teaser that was released last May, which also included a look at the cast in the recording studio and more:

Along with starring, MacFarlane will also serve as a writer and executive producer on the project, with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Peacock's Ted prequel series) serving as writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson (MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door Entertainment) will also executive produce, alongside Claudia Katz of Rough Draft. UCP, Fuzzy Door, and MRC are producing the project.

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