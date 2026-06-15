Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns is Showing Up for This One

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE Raw with King and Queen of the Ring semifinals, Roman Reigns' return, and more drama than a palace coup!

Article Summary Comrades, WWE Raw brings Roman Reigns back to tame Bloodline chaos more volatile than a socialist cabinet after midnight.

King of the Ring heats up on WWE Raw as Oba Femi battles Dirty Dom, where strength meets CIA-approved trickery.

Queen of the Ring on WWE Raw erupts as IYO SKY faces Raquel Rodriguez, a revolution of skill against brute force.

WWE Raw also serves Chad Gable vs. Rusev and Charlotte Flair vs. Roxanne Perez, enough drama for any palace coup.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my golden throne room aboard my newly acquired superyacht (thank you, seized CIA assets!), and I have some magnificent news for all you wrestling fans out there! Tonight's episode of WWE Raw promises to be more explosive than the time I accidentally set off fireworks in Fidel Castro's cigar humidor during a poker game with Kim Jong-un and Dennis Rodman!

Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio – King of the Ring Semifinals

Oba Femi has been on a tear since losing to Brock Lesnar at WWE Clash in Italy and could be the favorite to win the King of the Ring Tournament after ripping through Intercontinental Champion Penta, Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes in a First-Round Fatal 4-Way Match. Standing in his way is AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, who emerged victorious against World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker, United States Champion Trick Williams and WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in the first round of the high-stakes tournament. The dominant Ruler will enjoy a size and strength advantage, but Dirty Dom is one of the most cunning Superstars in WWE and won't hesitate to break the rules in search of a win. Plus, The Judgment Day will stop at nothing to make sure that Dominik comes out on top. Don't miss when The Ruler collides with Mysterio in the semifinals of King of the Ring, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix

Ah, comrades, this matchup reminds me of the time I had to choose between two rival generals for my cabinet position! Oba Femi is like the brutish colonel who simply crushes all opposition with raw power, while Dominik Mysterio is like my former Minister of Intelligence who could cheat his way out of an international tribunal! The choice between strength and cunning is always delicious, no? I have learned from my many years of avoiding CIA assassination attempts that sometimes the sneaky approach is better than the direct one. Dirty Dom has The Judgment Day behind him, much like how I have my loyal secret police force behind me at all times. Oba Femi may have the power of a tank, but never underestimate a man willing to bend the rules! This is a lesson I taught Muammar Gaddafi during our beach volleyball tournament in 2007 – may he rest in peace.

Roman Reigns Returns to Raw

Roman Reigns is set to return to Raw tonight, and perhaps not a moment too soon for The Bloodline. Although "Main Event" Jey Uso has advanced to the semifinals of the King of the Ring Tournament and Jacob Fatu has acknowledged The OTC, The Samoan Werewolf and The Usos have not been playing well with each other. Moreover, Reigns demanded that Fatu invite Solo Sikoa back into The Bloodline, an invitation that was met with a hostile rejection by the leader of The MFTs.

Comrades, Roman Reigns returning to WWE Raw is like when I return to my presidential palace after a diplomatic mission and discover my cabinet has been fighting like rabid capybaras! Speaking of capybaras, my beloved Esteban is currently enjoying imported Swiss chocolates while watching this drama unfold. The Bloodline's internal conflicts remind me so much of the power struggles within my own regime – I mean, government! When Jacob Fatu and The Usos cannot get along, it is like when my Minister of Defense and my Minister of Offense (yes, I have both) argue about military budgets. And Solo Sikoa rejecting the invitation back? ¡Ay, caramba! This is more dramatic than the time Hugo Chávez refused to leave my presidential karaoke party even after I ran out of champagne!

IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Queen of the Ring Semifinals

IYO SKY is set to clash with Raquel Rodriguez in the Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals. The Genius of the Sky took the action to the next level with a First-Round Fatal 4-Way victory over Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Lash Legend to leap into the semifinals. Raquel Rodriguez roared through the tough opposition of Bayley, Jacy Jayne and Kiana James and is hungry to earn a Women's Championship Match at SummerSlam. Can SKY rise above the towering Rodriguez to advance to the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament? Or is Rodriguez destined to bring the crown back to The Judgment Day?

IYO SKY is truly the people's champion, comrades! A genius who defeats her opponents with intelligence and skill – this is what we call seizing the means of production in the wrestling ring! She defeated Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Lash Legend through superior strategy, much like how I outmaneuvered three different coup attempts in one weekend back in 2019. Raquel Rodriguez, however, is a towering force of nature. She reminds me of my former bodyguard, Svetlana, who once threw a CIA operative through a palace window during brunch. The size advantage means nothing if the smaller competitor has the heart of a revolutionary! I once saw a documentary about David and Goliath, and let me tell you, I was rooting for David (though I also appreciated Goliath's commitment to intimidation tactics).

Chad Gable vs. Rusev

Since losing the incredible Mask vs. Mask Match at AAA Noche de Los Grandes, Chad Gable has returned with a new respect of luchadores and a desire to make up for his wrongdoings as El Grande Americano. Last week, Gable charged in to save WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio from an attack at the hands of Rusev and Ethan Page. Now, Gable will step into the ring with The Bulgarian Brute in what promises to be an explosive showdown.

Ah, redemption arcs! Chad Gable seeking to make amends for his past sins is beautiful, comrades! It reminds me of the time I apologized to the United Nations for that "minor incident" with the submarine (the details remain classified). Gable defending Rey Mysterio shows he has truly changed, much like how I changed from a ruthless revolutionary to a… well, a slightly less ruthless dictator with excellent taste in reality television! Rusev, The Bulgarian Brute, represents the old guard of brutality – I actually met his cousin at a arms dealer convention in Monaco, lovely fellow! This match will be stiffer than the drink I had when I found out the CIA had bugged my collection of WWE action figures!

Charlotte Flair vs. Roxanne Perez

After an exchange on social media, Charlotte Flair will take on Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day just four days before the 14-time Women's Champion battles Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament on SmackDown. Don't miss the explosive showdown, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Charlotte Flair, the 14-time Women's Champion, facing Roxanne Perez is like watching a master class in dominance! Flair has held more championships than I have Swiss bank accounts (and that is saying something, comrades). Social media feuds leading to real matches? This is the modern world, no? I once challenged the CIA director to a Twitter debate about foreign policy, and while he never accepted, I declared victory anyway! Perez representing The Judgment Day means she has backup, but Flair needs no faction – she is a one-woman dynasty, much like how I am a one-man revolutionary movement!

Comrades, you can find all these glorious details and more at WWE's official website preview page, where the bourgeoisie corporate overlords at least do a decent job of promoting their product!

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw promises to deliver more action than my last palace coup (which, for legal reasons, I must clarify was just a spirited game of musical chairs that got out of hand). The King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue, The Bloodline drama intensifies, and we have multiple grudge matches that will shake the foundations of sports entertainment!

I will be watching tonight's WWE Raw from my private screening room, complete with a solid gold popcorn machine, a champagne fountain, and Esteban lounging on his custom-made capybara throne. We have invited over several fellow revolutionaries – Maduro is bringing empanadas, and Kim Jong-un is going to join us over Facetime.

Don't miss WWE Raw tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix, comrades! It will be more entertaining than the time I convinced the CIA that my palace was actually a very elaborate hologram!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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