Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Twisted Metal: Mark Hamill Joining Season 3 Cast as [SPOILER]

Mark Hamill is joining the cast of Peacock and Showrunner David Reed's Twisted Metal Season 3 as [SPOILER], [SPOILER] estranged father.

Article Summary Mark Hamill joins Peacock’s Twisted Metal Season 3 as [SPOILER], [SPOILER] estranged father.

Deadline confirmed Hamill’s recurring role as [SPOILER] in Twisted Metal Season 3.

Anthony Mackie praised Mark Hamill as a legend, saying it’s an incredible honor to welcome him to Twisted Metal.

Peacock's Twisted Metal Season 3 renewal news is gearing up for another high-octane chapter.

When Peacock and Showrunner David Reed's live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal, starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, and Will Arnett, returns for its third season, a major name in a major role will be joining them. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood confirmed that Emmy Award winner Mark Hamill is set as the recurring character Pope Charlie Kane, the leader of the Eastern Sovereignty and Sweet Tooth's (Joe Seanoa/Will Arnett) estranged father. "For Mark Hamill to come into this world with us is amazing. He's someone I've admired for a long time – a true legend who's influenced generations of actors. Being able to now call him a castmate is an incredible honor, and we're excited to see what he brings to the world of 'Twisted Metal,'" shared Mackie in a statement.

Here's the announcement video that was released on social media back in November 2025, sharing the good news about the third season green light:

"The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts' desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own," Smith shared in a special message to fans heading into the second season. "Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa as fan favorite Sweet Tooth and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It's too bad not all of them will survive." Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, and Michael James Shaw were recurring guest stars.

Stemming from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Peacock's Twisted Metal is executive-produced by Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Directors for the season include Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), and Bertie Ellwood (209-210).

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