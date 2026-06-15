Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob Mac Shares Season 18 BTS Looks

From the Renaissance Faire to a reunion between Mac and his dad, Rob Mac shared BTS looks at It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18.

Article Summary Rob Mac shared new It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 BTS footage, teasing a hectic week on and off set.

The Always Sunny Season 18 sneak peek includes The Gang filming at a Renaissance Faire and more chaos in store.

Rob Mac also teased a Mac and Luther reunion, bringing Gregory Scott Cummins back into the Always Sunny mix.

Charlie Day says It's Always Sunny Season 18 keeps Season 17's momentum, with Little League and big episodes ahead.

At this point, Rob Mac and his son, Leo, have become one-stop shopping when it comes to getting updates on FXX's Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18. After learning that it looks like The Gang will be back on our screens "sometimes in August," Mac posted a video earlier today showing just how globally hectic his week can be: "Always Sunny" filming, being a Wrexham co-owner, starting the early press push for FX's Far Cry – and actually trying to squeeze in a personal life along the way. In the video (which you can check out here) are some great looks at The Gang behind the scenes during filming – including the Renaissance Faire and a reunion between Mac (Mac) and his dad, Luther (Gregory Scott Cummins).

"That's a production wrap on Season 18. Love this crew so goddamn much. Can't wait to show you what we cooked up," Mac wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a group shot of the cast and production team – here's a look:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Talks Season 18

While checking in recently with TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle to support the film, Day and co-star Chris Pratt talked up the film and what viewers can expect with co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Ashley Graham. When the topic turned to the long-running series, Day credited having "a lot of talented, really funny writers" and that "the world just keeps giving us crazy things" to target every season, offering AI as an example. As for what viewers can expect from Season 18, Day teased that we'll see The Gang at a Renaissance Faire and mixed up in Little League sports.

As for the season overall, Day believes Season 18 will build off the success of the previous season. "They're all fairly large episodes. But I feel like Season 17, we got a bit of our fastball back, and we brought back the same room and had the same chemistry. So Season 18 here, I think, is going to just pick up right where we left off. I can guarantee there will be some episodes that people will love," he added while speaking with Deadline Hollywood's SXSW Studio.

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