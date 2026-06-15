Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged:

Monopoly: A Court of Thorns and Roses Edition Announced

Monopoly is getting A Court of Thorns and Roses Edition, with references to the first three novels reflected in properties, tokens, and collectible book-like packaging.

Article Summary Monopoly: A Court of Thorns and Roses Edition brings Sarah J. Maas’s romantasy world to the tabletop in 2026.

Players claim territories across the Seven Courts and battle to protect Prythian from Hybern’s looming war.

Monopoly features Suriel’s Truths, the Book of Breathings, 7 golden tokens, plus Manors and Palaces.

The Amazon-exclusive Monopoly edition is up for pre-order at $40 now, with a launch set for October 1, 2026.

Hasbro has teamed with author Sarah J. Maas to bring her novel series to tabeltop players with Monopoly: A Court of Thorns and Roses Edition. This version of the game takes the first three novels and puts them into the title, as you'll claim territories across the Seven Courts and attempt to protect the Faerie realm from the impending war. The game is currently up for pre-order as an Amazon exclusive for $40, with a launch date set for October 1, 2026. We have more details about the game for you below.

Bring The Novels To Your Tabletop With Monopoly: A Court of Thorns and Roses Edition

Monopoly: A Court of Thorns and Roses Edition invites players to travel through the seven Courts, claiming locations, transports, and powers as they work to protect the Faerie realm from the King of Hybern's impending war. Along the way, players will encounter iconic elements from the series, including Suriel's Truths and the Book of Breathings, as they battle to become the last player standing with influence in Prythian. For die-hard fans, Hasbro is also releasing a special edition version featuring premium book-style packaging with gold foil accents and embossed leather-inspired textures — a collectible worthy of any Night Court shelf.

INSPIRED BY THE BESTSELLING SERIES: This gorgeous special edition of the Monopoly: A Court of Thorns and Roses Edition game immerses you in the epic romantasy! Featuring favorite characters, locations, and Easter eggs. Ages 17+

COLLECTIBLE BOOK-LIKE PACKAGING: The premium package looks like a book, embellished with gold foil and embossed with a leather texture. Perfect for play, display, or gifting

PROTECT PRYTHIAN TO WIN: Claim territory across the Seven Courts to halt the King of Hybern's advance! Heed the guidance of the Suriel's Truths and the Book of Breathings, and earn marks to further your goals–and win

7 INTRICATE TOKENS: Choose one of 7 golden tokens: The Suriel, Illyrian Wings, Paint Palette, Feyre's Bow, The Cauldron, Truth-Teller Knife, or Night Court Mountains

DETAILED MANORS & PALACES: Travel the themed board to collect locations from across Prythian. Instead of houses or hotels, add Manors or Palaces to property sets

FUN GAME FOR BOOK CLUB: With a foreword by author Sarah J. Maas, this adult board game for 2-6 players is one of the best games for book clubs, A Court of Thorns and Roses parties, and adult game nights

CONTENT FROM FIRST THREE BOOKS: Includes content from A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, and A Court of Wings and Ruin

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!