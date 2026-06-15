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The Last House: Official Trailer, Poster, And Images Released

When being inside doesn't always feel like the safest option, Netflix released the first trailer, poster, and images from The Last House.

Article Summary Netflix has released the official trailer for The Last House, offering the first real look at the tense new survival thriller.

The Last House centers on a family trapped inside their home, with isolation and dwindling resources driving the suspense.

The new footage suggests The Last House leans heavily into psychological tension while hinting at key story reveals early.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, The Last House will debut on Netflix on August 7, making it one to watch this summer.

There are going to be people who confuse this film with The End of Oak Street. They are even opening within a week of each other, and both seem like manifestations of someone trying to deal with the serious isolation they went through during the pandemic. The Last House feels like it's leaning much heavier into that aspect. The first trailer dropped, and while this movie likely isn't easy to promote, the fact that they show the family surviving so long feels like one of those twists that isn't movie-breaking, but one of those story points where the movie is assuming you don't know and is working up to it like it's a surprise. See the twist in Abigail and Companion as well. Either way, this looks pretty interesting, but it can be hard to keep track of Netflix releases. We'll see how much they promote this in the next two months.

The Last House: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A family of four are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.

The Last House, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Gabriel Barbosa, Emma Ho, Noah Alexander Sosnowski, and Riley Chung. It streams to Netflix on August 7th.

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