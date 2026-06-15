Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships

World of Warships Celebrates America's 250th With a New Update

World of Warships will be celebrating the birth of a nation with a new update marking the 250th Anniversary of the United States

Article Summary World of Warships Update 15.5 celebrates America’s 250th with a new NYC port, themed rewards, and live events.

Dawn of a Nation adds a four-chapter World of Warships campaign with U.S. commanders, Congress, and exclusive cosmetics.

The 250 Years of Independence Event Pass brings Arizona, Baltimore and North Carolina camouflages, and more.

World of Warships 15.5 also adds Decals, Italian submarines in Early Access, shadow upgrades, Brawls, and Clan Battles.

Wargaming is celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States in World of Warships, as Update 15.5 brings a star-spangled celebration to the U.S. Navy. Players will see a new Independence Day-themed New York City port, as well as a ton of new themed content across a new narrative campaign and the Event Pass. The latter is filled with camouflages, ships, destruction effects, and more. We have mroe details about the update below from the devs, along with the full patch notes, and a video showing it all off, as the content is now live.

World of Warships Launches New Dawn of a Nation Narrative Campaign

Headlining the update is Dawn of a Nation, a brand-new narrative campaign with four unique chapters exploring the history of the Thirteen Colonies and their journey to independence. A new chapter is unlocked weekly, and players who progress through the story over the next month will earn valuable themed rewards, including Historical U.S. commanders John Glover and John Paul Jones, the Betsy Ross flag, American Tier VIII premium cruiser Congress, as well as new enemy destruction effects and a special permanent camouflage for Tier X ships. Progress Tokens can also be earned through activities, granting Dawn of a Nation containers that offer pieces of the campaign's themed historical collection and award the rare camouflage Minuteman for the Supership Maine.

Celebrate 250 Years of American Independence with a Special Event Pass

The celebrations continue with the 250 Years of Independence Event Pass, rewarding a host of content across two progression lines to complement players' American fleets. The first progression line, open to all players, includes the Statue of Liberty Commander with an individual voiceover, the Stars & Stripes permanent camouflage, an Artillery Chest container, and the Freedom permanent camouflage for Baltimore as the final reward. For 2,500 doubloons, players can unlock the second progression line and work towards earning the Revolutionary permanent camouflage, U.S. Premium battleship Arizona, the new Old North State permanent camouflage for North Carolina, and the new Thirteen Salvos enemy destruction effect as the final reward. The Go Navy! permanent camouflage for Helena is also received as a bonus reward.

Ship Customization with New Decals

In addition to Independence Day celebrations, Update 15.5 introduces Decals to World of Warships, a brand-new customization feature that allows for greater ship personalization, available via special combat mission containers. Decals include historically-inspired symbols, mottos, and other artworks placeable on ship hulls. While they're currently limited to Tier IX ships, the functionality will be expanded in future updates.

Italian Submarines, Shadow Mapping, and More

Italian submarines Pietro Micca and Pietro Calvi remain available in Early Access as part of this update, allowing players to experiment with the unique Exhaust Smoke Generators native to these stealthy vessels and the Italian tech tree. Each submarine also comes armed with main guns equipped with semi-armor-piercing shells, complemented by an improved Main Battery Reload Booster consumable, allowing for powerful attacks on unsuspecting foes. Improvements to in-game shadow mapping are also here, along with Season 34 of Clan Battles, three new Brawls, and a new Rare Tier X battleship Sete de Setembro arriving in the Armory.

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