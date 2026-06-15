Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Sports | Tagged: golf, Sun Cruiser, U.S. Open

Sun Cruiser Will Have Cruiser Caddies During The U.S. Open

Sun Cruiser will be helping out golfers during the U.S. Open as they'll have Cruiser Caddies roaming both competitions this year

Article Summary Sun Cruiser is partnering with the U.S. Open, bringing Cruiser Caddies to both the men’s and women’s championships.

Cruiser Caddies will roam the course handing 21+ fans tokens for complimentary Sun Cruiser drinks at concession stands.

Sun Cruiser will also give away golf-day essentials like hats, sunscreen, can coolers, fans, and other branded swag.

Two lucky fans each day will score a Sun Cruiser-powered upgrade to The 1895 Club at Shinnecock Hills.

Sun Cruiser has officially partnered with the U.S. Open as they will have specially dressed Cruiser Caddies appear during the Men's and Women's competition. As you can see by the image here, they will have caddies dressed as if they came straight from the can, roaming the courses to help out golfers across both competitions in a bit of planned branding. They'll also be handing out free drinks at the event to 21+ patrons of the event, as well as free swag, and a chance for two fans to get a major upgrade. We have the finer details below of the partnership and the contest.

Sun Cruiser Will Have Cruiser Caddies Ready To Go During The U.S. Open

All championship long, Cruiser Caddies will roam the course in custom Sun Cruiser jumpsuits alongside a retro-style Sun Cruiser beverage cart. They'll hand out tokens for complimentary Sun Cruisers for a select number of lucky 21+ fans – redeemable at concession stands throughout the course – while also giving away golf-viewing essentials like fans, can coolers, sunscreen, hats, and more. They'll be reading the crowd, finding the right moment, and popping up at surprise locations across the course. Think of them as your personal drinking caddie for the day!

In addition to the complimentary Sun Cruisers and swag, each day of the championship, Sun Cruiser Caddies will randomly select two lucky fans for an upgrade to The 1895 Club, the U.S. Open's premier hospitality experience at Shinnecock Hills. Located overlooking the 17th hole, the climate-controlled venue features tiered seating and a covered balcony, placing guests right at the heart of the action with white-glove service throughout the day. Guests also get exclusive access to a reserved viewing area at the driving range to watch the biggest names in golf warm up, plus a photo opportunity with the iconic U.S. Open Championship Trophy. And most importantly, the Club upgrade includes an all-inclusive hospitality package where, of course, Sun Cruisers will be flowing.

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