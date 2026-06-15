Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch Lays Out New Details For Season 3 Launch

Overwatch Season 3: Into the Tiger's Den launched tomorrow, bringing with it one of Talon's most dangerous members: Shion

Article Summary Overwatch Season 3: Into the Tiger’s Den launches June 16, adding Shion as a new Damage Hero tied to Talon.

Blizzard introduces Neon Junction, a new Overwatch Hybrid map set in Tokyo with secrets, culture, and street-level danger.

The Anima Strike Meta Event lets Overwatch players choose a path, battle through Tokyo, and earn seasonal rewards.

Season 3 adds Battle Pass cosmetics, Illari’s Mythic skin, Hanzo’s Mythic weapon, Ultra Skins, and a YOASOBI collab.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped new details for the next season of Overwatch, as Season 3: Into the Tiger's Den will launch this week. The crux of the season hinges on the arrival of a new character in the form of Shion, one of Talon's most dangerous members, who finally makes their way into the game as a new Damage Hero. The game will also see the addition of a new Hybrid map, a seasonal story event, fresh Mythics, creator collaborations, and mroe to discover. We have more details and a trailer here as the season will launch tomorrow, June 16, at 11am PT.

Prepare For a Dangerous Chapter For Overwatch With Season 3: Into the Tiger's Den

This season brings Overwatch into a city caught between beauty and collapse, where neon lights cut through drifting smoke and crowds. The streets pulse with life, while old grudges, criminal empires, and dangerous ambitions grow beneath the surface. At the center of it all stands Shion, leader of the Hashimoto Clan and one of the most dangerous new Heroes to emerge in the wake of Talon's growing influence. But this season is more than just who controls the streets. It's about identity. Belonging. And the people we choose to stand beside when the world feels determined to pull us apart.

Battle through the streets of Tokyo in the all-new Hybrid Map, Neon Junction, filled with nods to Japanese culture and easter eggs around every corner. Tokyo also comes to life in our new Anima Strike Meta Event, where you earn new rewards based on which path you choose to go down. That's not all, though! Unlock brand new cosmetics through the Season 3 Battle Pass and in the Shop, like Illari's Ascendant Phoenix Mythic Hero Skin, Hanzo's Tokyo Rebel Mythic Weapon Skin, new Ultra Skins with added VFX, new skins as part of our upcoming YOASOBI collaboration, and much more.

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