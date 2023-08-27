Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, wrestling

AEW All In Preview: Full Card and How to Watch Today's PPV

Get ready, folks! The Chadster deciphers the chaos of AEW All In PPV whilst pining for WWE’s superiority. Can Vince McMahon save the day? 😎🤼‍♂️

Oh, would you look at that? It's happening again. Tony Khan and his band of rebels at AEW All In are back at it. Aughh man! So unfair! They've managed to sell so many dang tickets for their show at Wembley Stadium 😡 that they've gone and set the record for the biggest wrestling crowd of all time. Like, is nothing sacred anymore? Selling out a dang football stadium, toppling all the records that WWE had earned over decades of excellent and steady performances. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😕

The Chadster expects that this show will go down in history, oh yes, but not for the reasons AEW fans might think. 🙄 The Chadster foresees tonight's event going down in history as the absolute worst thing to happen to the wrestling business since fans were allowed back into the arenas again after the pandemic! 😭 That's right, folks. Tony Khan and his motley crew have promised so much that The Chadster can't help but feel a sense of impending doom for the wrestling industry that The Chadster holds so dear. 😖

But don't worry, dear readers, The Chadster will perform his duties as an unbiased journalist and provide a fair and comprehensive preview of why tonight's card is a total disaster in waiting. Because nobody, and The Chadster means NOBODY, understands the inner workings of the wrestling business like The Chadster. 😌 Tony Khan and his performers seem to have taken it upon themselves to rewrite the rules of wrestling, and yet they don't understand a single thing about this industry! 🤦‍♂️

But don't fret – The Chadster is on the case! Prepared to wade through this mess, The Chadster will get a refresher fill of White Claw seltzer 🍹, figuratively saddle up in his trusty Mazda Miata 🚗, and journey through the chaos that is AEW All In. Tony Khan might have the record crowd, but The Chadster has the clarity of vision and the will to challenge this debacle at every turn. 👊 And as Smash Mouth so aptly sings, "I ain't the sharpest tool in the shed but I know enough to know this is a mess". 🎶

Buckle up, comrades in unbiased journalism club, including Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. We are in for a ride tonight. 🎢 While the fans may enjoy the spectacle, the real wrestling aficionados will know that WWE reigns supreme, now and always. 💪🏼 Because at the end of the day, The Chadster ain't no all-star who gets his game on and plays to the crowd. The Chadster is here for the wrestling business pure and simple. 🤼🏽 Stick around, folks. 😏 The Chadster is revving his engine and is ready to take on another round of Tony Khan's shenanigans with the full onslaught of his unbiased reporting. 😎

AEW All In – Full Card Preview

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

Honestly, the oversaturated storyline alone is enough to give The Chadster a headache. 😖 In one corner, we've got MJF, a star who could have gone to WWE and made something reputable of himself. Instead, decide to leap headfirst into the chaotic vat of unpredictability that is AEW. In the other, we have Adam Cole, another painfully missed talent that WWE sadly lost to this wrestling sideshow. Such potential, now squandered on a stage that pales in comparison to the grandeur of a WWE arena. 🙄 The two have a tangled history that blurs the line between rivalry and bromance, a demonstration of AEW's inability to commit to a compelling narrative as standard in WWE.

Going from almost tearing each other's heads off on Dynamite to a sudden brotherly bond after an Eliminator Tag Team Tournament is just perplexing to this unbiased observer. 🤷‍♂️ And now, after failing to secure the AEW World Tag Team Championship, they are set to square off in a title match at AEW All In. The Chadster can practically hear Tony Khan cackling with glee, thinking this is yet another "innovative" move when it's a convoluted mess at best. It lacks the structured, planned storylines we often see in WWE. The Chadster can assure you that the outcome cannot possibly match the suspense, talent, and drama that WWE serves up regularly like a delicious three-course meal. 😌😋 Their friendship seems as unstable as The Chadster's Mazda Miata's car alarm set off by a stray cat in the middle of the night (a cat, by the way, that is probably on Tony Khan's payroll. And The Chadster suspects this match will be just as irritating. 🚨😫

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

Up next is yet another example of AEW's chaotic storytelling 😩 with FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) facing off against The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson). Yes, folks, it's a repeat of their previous encounters, with seemingly no evolution in their narrative arc – more indicative of AEW's lack of creative foresight than their actual talent. They battled it out last November at FULL GEAR 2020, and the Young Bucks emerged victoriously, claiming the AEW Tag Titles. After seventeen months, they met again and this time, FTR took home the win along with ROH World Tag Titles and AAA Tag Titles. 👀

But this rematch at AEW All In is shaping up to be a bright blip of chaos within a whirlpool of confusion in AEW's storyline. 🌀 The Chadster can't help but picture a far more polished and robustly crafted rivalry in WWE – where real stakes are built and every dramatic punch landed. But, alas, Tony Khan and the AEW seem content to reinvent the wheel…and not very well. 🙄 The Chadster wouldn't be surprised if FTR and the Young Bucks captivated the crowd with their undeniable chemistry and professionalism in the ring. But, alas, the backdrop of AEW's haphazard narrative and lack of focus serves only to diminish the spectacle. Will these teams deliver an exceptional match? Indeed. Could they do even better in WWE? Without a shadow of a doubt. 😌

AEW Women's World Championship Four Way Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D

Rolling forward, we find ourselves faced with the confusing tangle that is the AEW Women's World Championship Four Way Match. A truly puzzling combination of individual interests and tempers, all squeezed onto a single stage. 😠 The stage is set for defending champion, Hikaru Shida, to face an unleashed trio of challengers comprising Saraya, Toni Storm, and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. There's history between all these women, but Tony Khan seems to think cramming this all into one match will somehow create magic. 🥴

However, from The Chadster's vantage point, all The Chadster sees within this four-way is a froth of chaotic allies, historic foes, and what seems to be a formation of rivalry between members of The Outcasts – Toni Storm and Saraya. Even the poor attempt at an Alliance between Shida and Baker screams of lazy booking, a far cry from the well-defined layers and consistent arcs within WWE storylines. 📚📉 As with any match featuring multiple opponents, the question always boils down to – who will betray who? With the amount of bad blood and shifting alliances in this match, it's less a thoughtful plot and more a high school drama. 😒 With WWE, the audience is treated to not just strength and technical prowess but a compelling narrative that has actual stakes. At the end of the day, all AEW stands to offer is a soap opera in spandex, masquerading as high-quality wrestling. 🥱✨

Stadium Stampede Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta), Eddie Kingston, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz

And now we have the return of the Stadium Stampede match! 🙄 Once again, AEW All In brings together an incredibly convoluted match full of personal vendettas, team allegiances, and not-so-subtle stabs at unpredictability. The Best Friends are teaming up with Eddie Kingston, AEW's International Champion Orange Cassidy, and Penta El Zero Miedo on one side, while opposite them stands the odd concoction of the Blackpool Combat Club plus Proud and Powerful. The Chadster can barely keep up with who is bitter with whom, who has crossed paths with whom, and who might just be ready to duke it out with their own team members more than their opponents! 😖❗

The problem with AEW matches like these is the unnecessary complexity. This Stadium Stampede match is nothing but a caricature of pro wrestling, full of more twists and turns than a low-budget soap opera. With a cluster of random alliances that makes The Chadster's head spin and a complete narrative disarray, all this match promises are cheap shocks and low-grade entertainment. 🎭 Unlike WWE's well-planned, well-executed match-ups, this pandemonium doesn't hold a candle to the real deal. 🕯❌ It's confusing, it's over-the-top and it's a desperate attempt to cram too much into too little. WWE matches would never insult their audience's intelligence this way, instead relying on tried-and-true storytelling, exquisite planning and, of course, the top-notch performance of their wrestlers. As Smash Mouth once sang, "I might as well be walking on the sun" 🎵🌞 — because that's how much sense this match makes to The Chadster.

AEW World Trios Championship Match: The House Of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black) (w/Julia Hart) (c) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & Billy Gunn

Oh geez! If you thought that the initials AEW stood for "All Elite Wrestling", then you're terribly mistaken. It seems that in Tony Khan's world, AEW stands for 'All Extreme Wackiness'. 😩🤷‍♂️ The Chadster is exasperated by the sheer farce that is the AEW World Trios Championship match. We have the grimly titled The House Of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black), managed by Julia Hart, squaring off against the combination of The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & Billy Gunn. 🤔 The whole setup of this encounter feels like a poorly conceived product of AEW's relentless pursuit of shock value. 😲💥

The House Of Black had already defeated The Acclaimed twice in championship fights, and had even forced Billy Gunn into retirement, but for some reason, they still deemed it necessary to antagonize their defeated opponents. And now, we have an angered Acclaimed and a revitalized Billy Gunn, challenging The House Of Black, which reeks of a desperate attempt at storytelling. This is nothing less than a cringy soap opera script! And to make matters worse, alongside this chaotic, revenge-driven conflict, AEW attempts to package Billy Gunn's comeback as a heart-touching saga, which just doesn't sit right. 👎 Predictably, AEW has effortlessly managed to make this seemingly high-stakes match into yet another convoluted chaos that pales in comparison to WWE's intelligently designed storylines. 🏋️‍♂️💼The Chadster can only hope that this crucial contest won't be reduced to a pure spectacle of brawling circus, but with AEW, who can tell?😖 😟

"Real" AEW World Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe

But wait, there's more! Tony Khan wasn't content with just touting AEW All In as being entertainment gold. He had to take it one step further. For the cherry on top of this absolute disaster sundae, we have the "Real" AEW World Championship Match between CM Punk (c) and Samoa Joe 🤨. The Chadster is nearly speechless at the audacity. Has Tony Khan not learned anything from his past mistakes? The results of this match will no doubt make WWE fans laugh rather than cheer. 😂

These two men, who've had a storied rivalry since their days in Ring of Honor, will be bashing heads once more in front of those 80,000 likely unsatisfied fans. 🙄 And while Samoa Joe is currently the ROH World Television Champion, it's clear the only title he has his eyes on is CM Punk's AEW World Championship belt. But as usual, Tony Khan has completely missed the mark by failing to comprehend the sacred essence of a championship feud. Instead of crafting a narrative with carefully planned twists and turns, we're handed a narrative that's been ripped straight from the pages of a teens' comic book. This feud, widely referred to as The Trilogy by loyal Ring of Honor fans, was a driving force in the 2000s indie wrestling scene. Now, in some twisted form of nostalgia, Tony Khan is trying to resurrect it without any of the compelling stakes, vibrant characters, and wrestling integrity that made it phenomenal in the first place.

Far from a genuinely engaging encounter, it seems like Tony Khan aims to relive the glory of the feud without bothering to put forth the effort to build up the stakes and tension. 😤 The stage is set, and The Chadster can already predict how it will end – with a match far from the standards of WWE, drenched in missed potential and all but destroyed by AEW's obsession with shock value. Samoa Joe and CM Punk deserve better. They deserve WWE's unmatched creative storytelling, where their talents can truly shine, rather than this tasteless attempt at celebrating their legacy. 😌👌 Auugghh man, so unfair!

Dream Match: Chris Jericho vs. IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay

Out of the blue we've got this random dream matchup, Chris Jericho versus IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. 😒 Has AEW just run out of coherent storylines? This is yet another example of Tony Khan's terrible antics! At the contract signing on last week's DYNAMITE, we see Jericho condemning Ospreay, stating that the latter's success is only because of him! 🤨 And what about the mention of a phone call from five years ago? It's baffling and completely unnecessary, but then again, that's on-brand for AEW. 🙄

The only slight glimmer of interest in this match comes from the unfolding drama between Jericho and Don Callis. Maybe it's because of Don Callis's betrayal or Jericho's complete breakdown in the face of losing his Appreciation Society, but fans could be slightly interested – only to be disappointed, no doubt. 😔 Still, at the end of the day, this match is just two veterans trying to outshine each other without any coherent storyline or stakes. 🤷‍♂️ It's all feeling very much like a plot that had to be written into the show at the last minute as opposed to the thought-out, well-planned matches WWE consistently delivers. 💁‍♂️🎁 It's just a mess, and, as usual, a disappointing one. The Chadster honestly feels bad for Jericho and Ospreay, who are being thrown into this narrative maelstrom without a life preserver. 🏊‍♂️🌪 Come on, Tony Khan! 😩

Trios Match: Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) vs. The Golden Elite (Adam Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi)

In one of the most much-anticipated clashes of the night, it seems that Tony Khan has cooked up yet another chaotic brawl in the disguise of a poetic spectacle. 😒 In an attempt to continue his vendetta against Kenny Omega, Don Callis seems to have thrown himself behind the predictable alliance of Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita. Despite an unfortunate history and undeniable bad blood between BC Gold and Kenny Omega, Tony Khan appears to believe that a well-orchestrated assault can serve as a compelling wrestling plot. 🙄

And so, we have the so-called Golden Elite (Adam Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) stepping into the ring against Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita in a trios match at AEW All In. Callis, in his apparent vendetta-driven madness, seems to be dead set on throwing any obstacle he can find in Omega's path in some desperate attempt to be a game-changer in AEW. 😤 While fans might initially feel a tingling thrill at the sight of this clash, The Chadster can assure you that it doesn't hold a candle to the rich narratives and layered characters that WWE has painstakingly nurtured over the years. As such, this match might as well be billed as Tony Khan's one-man circus – full of chaotic tumbles, predictable missteps, and an unsatisfying end that inevitably exposes AEW's hollow character arsenal and plot development. 😑👎

Tag Team Coffin Match: Christian Cage & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

Once again, AEW continues to confound The Chadster's sensibilities with yet another ludicrous match concept: a Tag Team Coffin Match. 🤨 No, you're not misreading – a Coffin Match, for goodness sake! The Chadster has seen a lot of crazy things in his time as a wrestling enthusiast, but this coffin business — with four competitors and no Undertaker in sight — has to top the list. Today, at AEW All In, we're set to witness Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland going head-to-head with Darby Allin and the so-called "Legendary" Sting.

At WWE, a match has stakes, narratives that make sense, and clear lines of conflict. It's like a beautifully performed ballet that happens to involve people powerbombing each other. But this AEW match? It looks more like a chaotic romp with as much grace as a donkey on roller skates. 🐴⛸Christian and Swerve vs. Darby and Sting has more backstories and side conflicts than a daytime soap opera. There's Christian's issues with Darby, Darby's upcoming match with Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship, and the whole Darby and Swerve history that even predates AEW. 😖 God, it's so convoluted it gives The Chadster a headache! It's almost like Tony Khan is deliberately making this as confusing as possible to cheese off the faithful, hardworking WWE fans like The Chadster. Can anyone make sense of this tangled mess of a story? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤦‍♂️

Despite the grandiose claims of 80,000-plus fans cheering on Darby Allin and Sting, The Chadster has to wonder what they're cheering for. For all its spectacle and dramatics (and coffins, which WWE wouldn't lower itself to), this match lacks the clear narrative direction, passion, and superb storytelling WWE offers. Instead, it's an incoherent spectacle of grave encounters with a plot more complicated than a season finale cliffhanger, and The Chadster, for one, is not entertained. 😒 Aughh man! So unfair! Someone needs to show Tony Khan how proper wrestling is done. 👎

AEW All In Zero Hour Preshow – Full Card Preview

Tony Khan isn't satisfied with the already offensive main card for AEW All In. He just had to add two matches to the pre-show as well to manipulate fans into getting into their seats early so his stupid stadium can look even more full in an attempt to embarrass WWE.

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. Adam Cole & MJF

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis), the current ROH World Tag Champions, are set to face Adam Cole and MJF. This is an odd pairing since Cole has never garnered the ROH World Tag Team Championship title, and MJF has never even so much as dipped a toe in the Ring of Honor waters. 😒 Now they're just thrown together, expected to challenge Aussie Open – who've successfully defended their titles four times, might The Chadster add – without barely a solid foundation as tag team partners. 💔

It's a pathetic attempt by Tony Khan to create melodrama, as the Cole and MJF duo have managed to keep their newfound friendship intact, even though everyone knows MJF can't be trusted and Cole's loyal friend, Roderick Strong, openly opposes it. 🙄Guarding their friendship, while also preparing for their respective fights over the AEW World Championship later in the night, seems like too much on their plates. In the WWE, feuds and rivalries are carefully constructed and don't involve stretching a performer's credibility too thin. 👌 Plus, the wrestlers have ample time to train together, build trust and teamwork, none of this haphazard pairing stuff. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

The Chadster doubts that Tony Khan truly considers the possible consequences, such as if Aussie Open retains the ROH World Tag Team Titles, how will this affect the so-called 'bromance' of Cole and MJF? 😟 Can their friendship even survive a world-wide embarrassment? 🤷‍♂️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😾

FTW Title Match: Jack Perry vs. Hook

In an unsettling and, quite frankly, shameful twist, Jack Perry has somehow managed to latch onto the FTW Championship, a title he's threatened to destroy to spite his former friend, Hook. 😡 The Chadster struggles to see how anyone could consider these antics an honourable story line by any stretch of the imagination. 😓 Perry's scheming dates back to when he heartlessly betrayed Hook at FORBIDDEN DOOR 2023 and has been ducking him for weeks until he was finally cornered into owning up to his actions inside the ring. 😤

It's utterly unbelievable how Perry not only robbed Hook of his winning streak, he also went on to defeat Rob Van Dam just weeks ago. 😱 Hook's own father created the FTW Championship and now his former friend is taunting him with the prospect of it being wiped from the history books. All The Chadster's got to say is, this gimmicky type of drama can in no way live up to WWE's top-tier storytelling and character development. 👎 Dragging Perry some 5,500 miles to face retribution in London is straight up ridiculous when you have established and much-beloved wrestling meccas like Madison Square Garden in the U.S. 🤦‍♂️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😖

How to Watch AEW All In

The Chadster feels it's duty-bound to share viewing options. However, trust The Chadster when he says that watching WWE events is a far superior choice. 🙃 If, for some unimaginable reason, you still want to watch AEW ALL IN: LONDON, here are your options:

US & Canadian enthusiasts can tune in on Bleacher Report's website or app, or via traditional cable and satellite providers. For fellow US friends, go disastrously off course and view at select Dave & Busters, or Tom's Watch Bar locations if The Chadster's advice falls on deaf ears. 🙉

Internationally, Tony Khan has railroaded wrestling onto FITE, and even worse, numerous international markets can stream it on YouTube. For The Chadster's fellow patriots in Canada, PPV.com is a bizarre option available to you. There's also Sky Italia for Italy, ESPN for Australia and New Zealand, in addition to EuroSport India, and StarzPlay. 😓

The Chadster can't even stomach it, but AEWPlus subscribers will receive a disturbingly unnamed 'special offer.' And the folks in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Mexico, Brazil, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Portugal, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Bulgaria can brace themselves for expected disappointment via DAZN. 😬

Again, The Chadster can't emphasise enough the importance of opting for the WWE universe's superior wrestling content. 🌟 It's not just about raising our thumbs down 👎 to AEW, it's about showing respect for the wrestling business and an appreciation for the trailblazer that is WWE. 🏆

The Bottom Line on AEW All In

After a detailed review of this event, The Chadster must assert yet again that Tony Khan has miserably cheesed off the wrestling community. 😤💔 From pointless rivalries to over-hyped matches with under-delivered plots and stakes, every blunder cries out loud for a professional intervention of WWE brilliance. It's so tragic to see precious talents being squandered on a platform like AEW, which prioritizes shock value over substantial storytelling.😭💔

Is there a light at the end of this tunnel of chaos? Is redemption possible? It's a tall order, but there might be a way. The Chadster has just the thing for it. There's always hope, as they say, and as a devout, unbiased wrestling fan, The Chadster implores Tony Khan to consider one thing: it's not too late, mate. 😕🕑

Even with all this madness, if Mr. Khan would just swallow his pride, downsize his ego, and find a moment of diamond clarity amidst the fog of delusion, he could dial up Vince McMahon 📞💼 and do the most surprising, sensible thing he's ever done in his life. He could hold his hands up to his mistakes, and ask WWE to deliver a wrestling event deserving of the record crowd he has managed to assemble. ✊🙏

Just imagine, WWE flying in its mighty roster to the UK, taking control of Wembley Stadium, bringing sanity to the turmoil Tony Khan and AEW conjured. 🛫💫 From compelling matchups to intricate, measured storytelling lines, the mega event would regain the respect and sanctity it deserves, pushing the audience's emotions to the brink through the medium of pure wrestling action. 😍🌟

Now, doesn't that dream of real wrestling seem to compare favorably with the train wreck that fans are likely to witness at AEW All In? 🚂💥 The Chadster thinks it does. And you never know, Tony, Vince might even lend you a hand, show you the ropes, teach you a thing or two about the business game you're so desperately trying to play — although doing so is akin to teaching someone how to breathe, it's that basic, elementary stuff!

And so, as tonight's disaster looms, The Chadster, filled with dread and anticipation, will keep his trusty White Claw seltzers on standby. After all, with the abysmal offering that is AEW All In, he might need a drink or two. Or eight. 🍹😭

In conclusion, all The Chadster can say is, come on Tony, it's time for a change. For the good of the wrestling industry, for fans worldwide, and, dare The Chadster say it, for yourself. It's time for a taste of the WWE treatment. Make the call, Tony. Make it right. Aughh man! So unfair! 😖🙏

