AEW: Collision Confirmed for June; Andrade El Idolo Set for Roster Earlier today, it was confirmed that the two-hour AEW: Collision will hit TNT on June 17th & we have some names already set for the roster.

After weeks of rumblings, Kathleen Finch, Chairman & Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, confirmed during Warner Bros. Discovery's 2023 Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York City that more AEW is on the way. Starting Saturday, June 17th, TNT unleashes AEW: Collision will feature two hours of live, in-ring action running from 8-10 pm ET. some of the names set to join the new show are Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo. Along with the news, we also were treated to two new pieces of key art (which you can check out below). And don't forget that AEW CEO, GM & Head of Creative Tony Khan will have more news to announce during TBS' AEW Dynamite later on tonight.

"With the addition of 'AEW: Collision' on TNT, I'm extremely proud that a Turner network will be the home of Saturday night wrestling for the first time in more than two decades," said Khan. "The debut of 'Collision' is significant across numerous sectors, including television, wrestling, entertainment and sports, and reinforces AEW as the bold property we envisioned when we launched in 2019. 'Collision' will deliver live every Saturday night more of what fans and viewers tell us they want – athleticism, big personalities, exciting storylines, and hard-hitting wrestling action, all of which have become synonymous with AEW."

Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID and HLN, linear & streaming, added, "We're doubling-down on wrestling with 'AEW: Collision,' which gives fans two more hours every week. AEW's roster of talent has expanded so quickly that we felt it needed another night to bring our audience the epic rivalries, unforgettable matches and stars they love to watch. Adding 'Collision' to our programming mix on TNT will allow us to satisfy the massive demand we've felt from our hardcore fanbase and be the ultimate complement to 'AEW: Dynamite' on TBS."