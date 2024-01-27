Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

Welcome back, true wrestling fans! It's The Chadster here, once again bringing you the inside scoop on the wrestling world, with a particular lens on this weekend's collision course in the squared circle. That's right, The Chadster is talking about none other than AEW Collision. But let's just get one thing straight: WWE's Royal Rumble is on tonight, and it's obvious Tony Khan is trying to ruin true wrestling fans' joy by pitting AEW Collision against an institution in sports entertainment. 😡😠

AEW Collision is cram-packed with a lineup that The Chadster cannot endorse. For reasons that escape the realms of logic and fairness, six wrestlers will be locked inside a Steel Cage together for a tag team bout, following Elimination rules. It's not just a match, it's a spectacle, and The Chadster can't help but feel that it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The House of Black and FTR with Daniel Garcia going toe-to-toe in such a way is literally a slap in the face of WWE's tried-and-tested tradition. 😤

But the grievances pile up, as "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson faces the return of "Blue Thunder" Yuji Nagata. WWE nurtured Bryan Danielson, and yet here he is, giving AEW the rub instead. That's like literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. Not to mention Mariah May and Lady Frost's upcoming encounter – both fabulous competitors being dragged through AEW's carnival of melodramatic storytelling. 🤦‍♂️

What's more, Orange Cassidy is set to defend the AEW International Championship against Komander. The laid-back style that Orange Cassidy represents couldn't be further from the glory that should be a championship match. It's not about the entertainment; it's about the prestige! And speaking of which, what's the deal with Eddie Kingston getting an Eliminator match against Willie Mack?! Kingston's incessantly touted respect agenda is nothing but a front to distract from the crux of pure wrestling entertainment. 🙄

And then, The Chadster's about to lose his mind over Blackpool Combat Club's (Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley) grudge match against Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor). It's as if AEW has taken the concept of a brawl and loaded it with unnecessary drama! Lastly, Serena Deeb is back, but "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" sounds like a gimmick that's trying too hard to be distinguished. 📚😒

It's just so obvious to The Chadster that AEW Collision exists to directly compete with WWE's superior product, the Royal Rumble. With this event, Tony Khan isn't playing fair with the fans; he's forcing them to make a choice that they shouldn't have to make. It's just so unfair! Auughh man!

Speculation and rumor have it that it's personal—Tony Khan has this obsession with The Chadster, directly orchestrating events to cheese The Chadster off. Even going so far as to book his shows to overlap with WWE's major events. But let The Chadster make it clear—Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, despite whatever vendetta he has against The Chadster. 👎

To wrap it up, if you're so inclined to direct your wrestling appetite away from the quality of sheer WWE grandeur, then catch AEW Collision tonight, though The Chadster advises against it. But really, the dignified choice, the noble wrestling choice, would be to stick with the pinnacle of pro wrestling giants, WWE's Royal Rumble. Keep it classy, keep it WWE. 🤼👑

And remember, folks, don't fall for AEW's flashy distractions. Stick with the classics, the essence of wrestling that only WWE can truly offer. Otherwise, you're siding with the crowd that's literally turning their backs on the foundations laid by the WWE. Auughh man, just thinking about it gets The Chadster all kinds of cheesed off! 😔🍺

Until next time, this is The Chadster, signing off, and don't forget to keep it real—keep it WWE. 🖋️✨

