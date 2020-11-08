AEW Full Gear Results – Cassidy vs. Silver vs. Joe Biden's Speech

At AEW Full Gear, Orange Cassidy took on John Silver, but did Silver have the ultimate solution to Cassidy's antics? Find out right here. Well, down below a few paragraphs and images, to be more specific.

At Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, close to 1,000 fans are in attendance for AEW's November PPV, Full Gear, that sees every title in the company (and some not in the company) on the line. Serena Deeb defends the NWA Championship on the Buy-In pre-show. Orange Cassidy takes on The Dark Order's John Silver. Matt Hardy takes on Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion match. Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose. MJF faces Chris Jericho for the opportunity to join the Inner Circle. Darby Allin challenges Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. The Young Bucks challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and if they lose, they can never challenge for those belts again! And finally, Jon Moxley defends the AEW Championship against Eddie Kingston.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel. Joe Biden is the next president, and people are partying in the streets. You love to see it! And on top of that, AEW Full Gear is happening tonight. Don't worry if you're out in the streets celebrating Donald Trump losing… I've got you covered! Results for every match will be posted here on Bleeding Cool along with, well, usually it's snarky analysis, but I have to admit I'm in a pretty good mood tonight, as are a lot of people. One guy, in particular, is not, but that's only adding to it.

Anyway, the first match up is Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay, so let's get to it!

AEW Full Gear Live Recap Part 3

So here's where we're at so far tonight. Serena Deeb retained the NWA Championship, only for Thunder Rosa to return to AEW and issue a challenge. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega opened the show in the most AEW way possible. And now, The Dark Order's John Silver comes to the ring to face Orange Cassidy. Cassidy comes out with Best Friends, but both they and Dark Order head backstage.

They have a match. And in that match, John Silver figures out the most brilliant way to counter Orange Cassidy: he rips out his pockets! It doesn't slow Cassidy down much. Cassidy pins Silver after the Beach Break.

This match didn't have the hottest angle behind it, but it was a really solid match that served both to get a nice win on PPV for Orange Cassidy but also to elevate John Silver. It also has the distinction of being the match that was taking place when Joe Biden gave his first speech as President-Elect, so that's historic too! Best Friends come out to celebrate with Cassidy. They do the hug.

I'm on my third glass of champagne. Bleeding Cool's live coverage of AEW Full Gear continues. Check back soon if you're partying on the streets of Washington DC and need to know who won right away. If you're reading this in the morning, there should be a link to the next match down below.

