AEW, Warner Bros. Share Deal Details: Max Livestreaming, PPVs & More

Kicking off on January 1st, AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery released details on their new deal: Max live-streaming, library content, and more.

It was back at the beginning of October when the news came down that CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) had reached a multi-year deal estimated to be "at upwards of $150 million per year" (though with everything factored in, the final number is closer to $185 million per year) that would lock down programming on TNT and TBS while also bringing AEW programming onto the Max streaming service. A little more than two months later, we're getting the details on what fans can expect beginning on January 1, 2025:

AEW Dynamite & AEW Collision: While TBS's AEW Dynamite and TNT's AEW Collision will remain on their respective networks, both shows will also be available to stream live on Max (in the U.S.). That means AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen will be on TBS and Max at 8 pm ET on Wednesday, January 1st, and AEW Collision will be on both TNT and Max beginning on Saturday, January 4th.

Live AEW Programming: All live AEW programming airing on WBD's networks will also be available to stream on Max and on-demand following their live broadcast.

AEW Library: AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, AEW Rampage, and all AEW pay-per-view library content (more than 700 hours of programming) through the end of 2024 will be made available on Max on a rolling basis.

AEW PPVs: AEW and WBD will team up to distribute and promote AEW live pay-per-view events on Max (with marketing and promotions exclusively centered on Max). With AEW PPV distribution on Max set to kick off later in 2025, additional information and pricing details will be released within the coming months.

What Can We Expect at Launch? All AEW Dynamite episodes and pay-per-views from 2019 will be available, along with more than two months of the most recent AEW programming that aired across WBD's networks (with select episodes being made available shortly after launch).

