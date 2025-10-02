Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Disney+, TV | Tagged: afterlife with archie

Afterlife with Archie: Aguirre-Sacasa on D+ Series News, Comics Future

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa reacted to Afterlife with Archie being developed as a series and shared great news about the comic book series' future.

One of the pleasant surprises this week, news-wise, was Disney+ announcing that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television were developing a live-action series adaptation of Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla's hit "Archie" comic book series, Afterlife with Archie. With Aguirre-Sacasa's past work on Riverdale, Katy Keene, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the move felt like a no-brainer in the best way possible. The rumors are true. We are ALL over the (blood red) moon to be working on a television adaptation of "Afterlife with Archie" for [Disney+]," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which went live shortly after news hit. After running down everyone they wanted to thank for the opportunity, Aguirre-Sacasa also had an update for comics fans… news that also impacts the adaptation.

Though more details will be forthcoming, Aguirre-Sacasa announced that they and Francavilla were returning to the comics series and offered an update on where that stands. "Issues 11 and 12 have been written, I'm plotting 13 even as we speak, and Francesco'sa lready drawing!!! And every issue will be plus-sized and loaded with tons of bonus content!" Aguirre-Sacasa wrote.

The rumors are true. We are ALL over the (blood red) moon to be working on a television adaption of "Afterlife with Archie" for [Disney+]. Beyond grateful to the team there. And to Jon Goldwater and everyone at [Archie Comics]. And to [Greg Berlanti], Sarah Schechter, and all the fine folks at Berlanti Productions. And, of course, to all the true believers at our home studio [Warner Bros TV]! But just as exciting (and in some ways, even MORE exciting), the incomparable [Francesco Francavilla] and I are resurrecting the OG comic book that truly started it all!!! Issues 11 and 12 have been written, I'm plotting 13 even as we speak, and Francesco's already drawing!!! And every issue will be plus-sized and loaded with tons of bonus content! We're beyond committed to making these next three issues worth the (extremely) long wait! Specific details (release date, etcetera) coming soon from Archie Comics!! 🧟‍♂️🧑🏻‍🦰🧟‍♂️👱‍♀️🧟‍♂️👱‍♀️🚀

First published by Archie Comics (with the "Archie Horror" banner being added with Issue #8) in October 2013, the series would go on to run for two volumes, "Escape From Riverdale" and " Betty: R.I.P.," for a total of ten issues. Without giving away too many details, let's just say that Reggie doesn't win over any fans when he hits and kills Jughead's dog, Hot Dog, with his car. From there, things go from bad to worse when Jughead skips the "Pet Semetary" for a one-on-one with Sabrina for some magical help. The good news? The teenage witch is able to bring Hot Dog back to life. The bad news? Hot Dog did not come back right, as a bitten Jughead quickly learns. From there, things get all sorts of "The Walking Dead" as familiar faces suffer some pretty horrific fates as the survivors head out to find a new place to call home. [ED NOTE: It's pretty great]

Aguirre-Sacasa and Jimmy Gibbons will serve as executive producers via Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive-produce for Berlanti Productions. Jon Goldwater will executive-produce via Archie Comics Studios.

