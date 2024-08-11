Posted in: D23, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, d23, Marvel Studios, Marvel Television

Agatha All Along Casts a Spell with "The Ballad of The Witches' Road"

Check out the cast of Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along performing "The Ballad of The Witches' Road" at D23.

If you had a chance to check out Disney's D23 Fan Expo presentation on Friday night, then you know "The Mouse" did a pretty impressive job of showcasing some of the major film and television series heading our way from studios like Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar. But leave it to Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along to make a big – and musical – impression on the crowd. Anyone can give you an official trailer (which we have waiting for you above), but how many shows can give you Hahn, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Debra Jo Rupp performing the original song "The Ballad of The Witches' Road" – live and in-person. Now, you're getting a chance to check it out for yourselves – along with some official images from the performance and behind-the-scenes.

In the "WandaVision" spinoff, Agatha Harkness (Hahn) finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen (Joe Locke) helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven and set off down, down, down… The Road. With a two-episode premiere set for September 18th, here's a look at the D23 performance:

In a previous interview with Empire, Schaeffer offered some insights into the "disparate, mixed bag of witches" that viewers can expect – including Patti LuPone's Lilia, Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon, and Ali Ahn's Alice. "What they have in common is that they're covenless witches. Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy, and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions, and you need them to work together?" A whole bunch of chaos magic, you'd expect," Schaeffer shared.

In terms of the music that viewers can expect from "Agatha All Along" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Schaeffer notes that a number of aspects of witch lore will be targeted. "[Where] 'WandaVision' played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are. Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches?" And what about our lead witch? Should we expect her wicked ways to get even more wicked? It looks like we're going to get a chance to see some other side of Agatha. "We certainly didn't want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha's true heart," the series creator added.

In addition to Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili – with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer – with Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero directing.

