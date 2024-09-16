Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, disney, elizabeth olsen, kathryn hahn, marvel, mcu, WandaVision

Agatha All Along/WandaVision Thoughts; Elizabeth Olsen on MCU Return

With Agatha All Along debuting, Elizabeth Olsen shared what she's looking for in terms of a return as the MCU's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Following the events of WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch became the villain in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after getting corrupted by the Darkhold she acquired at the end of the Disney+ limited series after defeating Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn. As Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman can attest, death for a character isn't necessarily final when it comes to the MCU, as we have variants. As we inch closer to the premiere of the spinoff series Agatha All Along, where the title character tries to reclaim the magic she lost at the hands of the Scarlet Witch, embarking on her journey with her ragtag coven. Olsen spoke to FM104 about the possibility of her MCU return despite her fate in the Sam Raimi film.

Elizabeth Olsen on What It Would Take for Her to Return as Scarlet Witch in MCU. Does That Include Agatha All Along?

"It's a character that I love going back to when there's a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started, I was used well," Olsen said. "I think people didn't know what to do with me for a second there… if there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back." The Assessment star, who reprised the role for the Disney+ animated anthology series What If …? admitted her commitments to Marvel cost her other roles. "I'm trying to figure out… Because, specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel," Olsen told the Times of London in 2023. "I don't want… it's not that I don't want to be associated with just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that's something that I need. I just need other characters in my life. There's no longevity in one character."

Olsen played Wanda/Scarlet Witch across seven Marvel projects across film and television, making her franchise debut in a post-credit cameo in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. There are a couple of golden opportunities we could see Olsen as technically her character was presumed dead after she was buried under rubble at Darkhold Castle when she recognizes how far she's gone for her ambitions.

First, since we're dealing with the multiverse, Wanda could have transported herself to an alternate universe, or one of her variants could have made its way to Earth-616, which is MCU Prime. Second, since we're dealing with the world of magic and illusions, Olsen can easily cameo in Agatha All Along as one of the final trials for Agatha, or she can show up in the Paul Bettany-starred Vision since he flew off in the WandaVision finale. Given the heavily secreted nature of Marvel, we can only guess if and when that happens. For more, you can check out the complete interview. From WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer, Agatha All Along, which also stars Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Debra Jo Rupp, premieres September 18th on Disney+.

