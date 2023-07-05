Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, TV | Tagged: agatha: coven of chaos, disney plus, Marvel Studios, mcu, preview, WandaVision

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Debra Jo Rupp on Mrs. Hart, AHS Comparison

Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Debra Jo Rupp (That '90s Show) on WandaVision spinoff being similar to American Horror Story, drops Mrs. Hart tease.

In the lineup of upcoming streaming series, Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Coven of Chaos has been riding high on our radar since it was first announced. For this go-around, we have an update from another member of the cast – Debra Jo Rupp (Netflix's That '90s Show), otherwise known as Westview resident Sharon Davis & sitcom character "Mrs. Hart." Speaking with Berkshire Magazine, Rupp offered a bit more insight into what we can expect – including an interesting take on how the seasons are running an "American Horror Story" gameplan.

With the conversation turning to what Rupp has coming up, the topic turned to Agatha: Coven of Chaos – with Rupp offering an interesting way to describe the season as well as the overall approach. "It's the second season of 'Wandavision' for Marvel. It's very much like 'American Horror Story,' where each season is a whole new kind of a thing," Rupp explained. And it was an opportunity that the actress wasn't expecting, with Rupp adding, "I was shocked when they called me because I really thought that would be it, and I was fine with that. But when they called, I got so excited because it's a character I never get to play. She's gonna be great fun." And while she couldn't discuss what she's excited about the most with the series (I'm afraid they would come arrest me"), Rupp did share this: "I am basically the same person that I was in 'Wandavision,' Mrs. Hart… but in a different kind of a thing."

Elizabeth Olsen & Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood at their South by Southwest (SXSW) studio, Elizabeth Olsen (HBO's Love & Death) was asked if Wanda Maximoff would be returning to her old stomping grounds. After admitting that she never knows how to answer those types of questions, Olsen added, "I think I'll be back." Here's a look at a clip of Olsen's response regarding the streaming series:

Elizabeth Olsen on whether Wanda Maximoff is back in the neighborhood on Marvel series 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos pic.twitter.com/agEEcRxh71 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Joining Hahn & Rupp on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming.

