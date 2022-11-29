Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Kathryn Hahn: "I Know Everything About It"

After a double dose of updates from Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus) on how things are looking with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, we're getting a chance to hear directly from Hahn. And what we got out of it was three very "unique" updates on the series and a theory that we need to throw out there based on Hahn's previous late-night visits and how they can sometimes foreshadow/tease what's to come. Checking in with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in support of her upcoming turn in Rian Johnson's Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Hahn was asked by the late-night host (beginning at the 5:30 mark) about what she could share about the upcoming Disney+ & Marvel Studios series. The first thing that Hahn shares? She didn't know while working on WandaVision that "Agatha" would be happening, with the spinoff put into development based on viewers' reactions to Hahn's Agatha Harkness. As for what Hahn knows about the series, the actress makes it crystal clear: "I know everything about it."

What she was willing (or allowed by "The Mouse") to divulge was that Kimmel would not be appearing (jokingly surprising to Kimmel) and that they're working on Hahn's costume, so there won't be stories of it taking her 40 minutes to pee like that happened on WandaVision. One last thing, just from an observation we're making based on our theory that Hahn likes to send out signals during her late-night visits? Maybe we're reading too much into it, but the red outfit that Hahn was sporting got us thinking of Mephisto. Hahn and Plaza are set to be joined by Emma Caulfield Ford (Dottie), Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and (possibly) Eric Andre. Now, here's a look at Hahn's late-night visit:

"'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'… I haven't talked about it yet. It's a fun character. I'll just say, speaking of manifestations… it's all coming together for me with this part," Plaza shared during a recent interview regarding joining the streaming series. And Plaza made clear her true motivation for signing on. "Kathryn Hahn, she's a friend of mine; I've known her for years. We shared a couple moments onscreen in 'Parks and Recreation''10 years ago, but I've never gotten to work with her, really. She's one of the most incredible actresses that's working today. She's a friend of mine. She speaks my language. To be able to get on screen with her and go toe-to-toe with her is what's driving me. I think it's cool that it's Marvel and all that, but I'm really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn." Here's a chance to check out the full episode of the In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, where Plaza also discusses Emily the Criminal and HBO's The White Lotus, touches upon Francis Ford Coppolla's upcoming Megalopolis, and more:

