Since it's only been about 48 hours or so since the latest episode of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' WandaVision hit everyone's streaming screens, we're going to be kind when it comes to spoilers so consider this the moment we turned on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign. Because as much as we want to dislocate our shoulders patting ourselves on the back, there's no way we can do it without dropping a huge detail about where the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring series is heading as it nears the end of its (first?) season.

So now we know that Kathryn Hahn's Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness, a witch who's been behind some of the reality manipulations that Wanda's (Olsen) been dealing with- when she wasn't doing it herself. In the comics, Agatha Harkness is Wanda's nanny and mentor before being killed after Wanda lost control. Harkness was directly involved in the storyline where Wanda was forced to face the reality that her children weren't real- and while we're not going to go into a long breakdown of what went down, let's just say that having Harkness in play definitely paves the way for the demonic entity Mephisto to make an appearance (maybe that surprise actor that's been hinted about?). While the theory was floating around for a while (kudos to everyone who started connecting the dots), we're proudly reflecting back on our February 3 report on Hahn's very telling silence and "slight of hand" that we felt was the clincher.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to support the series at the beginning of February, Hahn was asked about the online theory that Agnes was actually Harkness. Starting at the 3:00 mark, Jimmy Kimmel mentions similarities in appearance as well as the oval pendant. Hahn's response? Hahn comes back with a drink that distracts Kimmel until the conversation turns to Hahn buying her very first computer and not being on social media. But one thing was clear- she wanted nothing to do with that question and made sure to never go back to it.

Speaking of Marvel Studios' first live-action offering for the streaming service, the upcoming documentary series Marvel Studios: Assembled looks at a number of shows and movies of the MCU- following the filmmakers, cast, and crew, and Marvel heroes every step of the way. Kicking off March 12 with a look at the reality-altering first offering from Marvel Studios for the streaming service, future episodes will focus on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki via exclusive on-set footage as well as conversation with the show's creative teams and stars- Jeremy Renner detailing the genesis of the upcoming Hawkeye series. Here's a look at the initial key art for the docuseries, followed by an overview of the first episode:

Assembled Season 1 Episode 1 "The Making of WandaVision": The first episode of 'Assembled' will focus on the critically acclaimed WandaVision. Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision's creative team as the episode pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series. Learn how the production's surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

