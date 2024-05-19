Posted in: ABC, Marvel, TV | Tagged: ABC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., mcu, melinda may, ming-na wen

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Ming-Na Wen Found May's "Spirit Animal"

Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) thinks she's found the "spirit animal" for her Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Melinda May.

It's a shame beyond Clark Gregg's Agent Coulson, we didn't see the characters on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. beyond the confines of the ABC Marvel live-action series. Among the stars was Ming-Na Wen, who played Agent Melinda May, Coulson's right-hand and muscle, nicknamed "The Cavalry" as one of four cast members with Gregg, Chloe Bennet (Daisy 'Skye' Johnson), and Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), to appear in all 136 episodes across seven seasons.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Ming-Na Wen Shares Cat Video and Dad Joke

While Wen is not busy kicking ass and taking names in Disney's other major IP, Star Wars as Fennec Shand, or involved in another role, she shares the occasional gem, like a feline with resting annoyed face while its owner sings and dances in the background in a video., "Meet Agent May's spirit animal: The 'Catvalry.' 😂😂" Wen wrote on social media.

The end of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. sees Agent May retiring from fieldwork to become a teacher at the Coulson Academy. It's perplexing, given the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that there hasn't been an attempt to expand to a spinoff series on Disney+, especially in an academic setting with the popularity of Prime Video's The Boys spinoff Gen V and Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy. S.H.I.E.L.D. shouldn't feel like an afterthought, but unfortunately, it has when you consider all the major characters associated with the MCU are AWOL or dead.

Scarlett Johannson's Black Widow/Natasha Romanov and Cobie Smulders' Agent Maria Hill are dead. Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton/Hawkeye doesn't seem to have much of a future as Hawkeye looks to be a one-off with Hailee Steinfeld's non-S.H.I.E.L.D member Kate Bishop looks to be more active in that Hawkeye role now. Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is now running S.A.B.E.R. and S.H.I.E.L.D.'s involvement in Disney+ miniseries Secret Invasion was regulated to a glorified Easter Egg, like the greater MCU. I would watch a Henry Simmons (Alphonso Mackenzie) and Wen-starred new S.H.I.E.L.D. Academy series with revivals being the rage.

