Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: De Caestecker On If He Would Return; MCU Canon

Over the past year (and because they had a service in need of content to help it compete in the ever-increasing streaming landscape), Disney has gone from kinda-sorta acknowledging its earlier Marvel content to fully embracing them as part of the Marvel Studios' greater MCU multiverse plan. That means the Netflix Marvel series (Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders) and ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. not only found a home on Disney+ but also found themselves the focus of a pretty impressive marketing push to make sure the fans knew that their shows had a new home (and subscribed to the streamer because of it). But it didn't end there, with Daredevil stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) resuming their respective roles for big-screen actioner Spider-Man: No Way Home and streaming series Hawkeye. But it didn't stop there, with word that Cox & D'Onofrio would be part of a new Daredevil series… but not before starring in the Hawkeye spinoff series, Echo. Oh, and did we mention that Echo might also be used as a springboard to bring back Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones? So with all that in mind, could Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also end up getting a warm, on-screen return embrace. And if it did, who might return? Series star Iain De Caestecker (Leo Fitz) was asked that very question by Digital Spy during an interview in support of his new project The Control Room. But from the sounds of things, it's an offer De Caestecker would have to take a pass on.

"I think I would say probably no," De Caestecker replied- but before anyone goes running to Twitter to tweet their "outrage," the actor goes on to make an excellent point (and considering he actually starred on the show, his perspective does carry some weight). "And not that I didn't have a fantastic time doing it. "I think, after everything that happened to those two characters [Fitz & Elizabeth Henstridge's Jemma Simmons], they really gave them a happy ending. And I think it would be so sad to mess with that again. It's not fair," De Caestecker explained. "I'm not sure they would survive it this time. So I like the idea that they're living a life of normality outside of the SHIELD." As for whether or not "S.H.I.E.L.D." should be considered proper MCU canon, De Caestecker thinks the answer's pretty obvious. "I would say you might have to because I think the original conception of the show was the fact that Coulson had come from the Avengers, isn't it?" the actor pointed out. "I think you would kind of have to say it is canon."