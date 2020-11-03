AHS Season 10: Grossman Says Paulson's Character "Obsession-Worthy"

So while we continue avoiding the comments section of our last visit to Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story (where we ranked the seasons… out of love!) and await word from Murphy that production on the tenth season was officially underway, we have two brief updates to throw your way. First up, after doing a little IMDB searching it appears we have the name of another actor joining the season (at least for one episode), with Ryan Kiera Armstrong (It Chapter Two, Anne with an E) listed as appearing in the AHS season opener (with a listing that simply reads "Actress").

But it's the following video chat between Leslie Grossman, Sarah Paulson, and Holland Taylor that offered up some juicy teases. While the importance of the clip is built around today's election and the need for a greater voter turnout, Grossman realized that they should offer AHS fans a little "something" for stopping by. Both Grossman and Paulson have read the first three episodes and Grossman says that viewers "will be pleased." Paulson revealed that was a guest with Murphy on a podcast that hasn't come out yet where Murphy reveals Paulson's character's name as well as some intel. Grossman then paused before saying that fans will be "real obsessed" with Paulson's character, referring to it as "obsession-worthy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesliegrossman (@lesliegrossman) on Nov 1, 2020 at 5:33pm PST

Since we're already here discussing the American Horror Story universe anyway, let's look back at what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor?

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Paulson, Peters, Bates, Grossman, Lourd, Porter, Rabe, Ross, and Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time. Over the weekend, FX Networks released a new teaser for their upcoming programming titled "The Ride" (below) that offered AHS fans their first teaser for American Horror Stories– with the ominous line: "Times may have changed, but the nature of evil has not."