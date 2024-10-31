Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc, carmen ejogo, Eve Best, Nicôle Lecky, tv series, Wild Cherry

Wild Cherry Filming Begins: BBC Shares Details on Nicôle Lecky Series

The BBC has begun production on Wild Cherry, writer-actress Nicôle Lecky's new thriller series also starring Eve Best and Carmen Ejogo.

The BBC and Firebird Pictures announced the cast for Wild Cherry, Nicôle Lecky's highly anticipated second drama for the BBC, following the success of the BAFTA-winning Mood. The original new drama will be led by Eve Best (House of the Dragon), Carmen Ejogo (The Penguin), Imogen Faires, and newcomer Amelia May. Also joining the cast are Sophie Winkleman and writer-creator Nicôle Lecky, who also serves as an executive producer. Lecky, who scored a hit in the UK with her BBC3 series Mood, like Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mikaela Cole, is an accomplished writer and performer with a unique and uncompromising voice that seems unique to British talent these days.

Yup, "Wild Cherry" Is a Thriller Because That's Every BBC Drama Now

In Wild Cherry (according to the official logline), Lorna (Carmen Ejogo), a self-made, successful black businesswoman from South London who has worked hard to be where she is – and best friend Juliet (Eve Best), a woman born into the privileged gated community they both call home. Daughters Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May) are BFFs and live a life other teenagers can only dream of. A safe haven for the super-rich and their little darlings, Richford Estate is a place where bad things never happen…

Until, that is, Grace and Allegra are implicated in a shocking scandal at their exclusive private school, and Juliet and Lorna are forced to take sides, pushing their friendship to breaking point. As toxic secrets and lies ripple through the idyllic town, cracks within the community threaten to reveal the elitist ugliness and betrayal beneath.

Set in a private enclave in the Home Counties, the six-part series is a provocative and deliciously honest look at mother/daughter relationships in a haze of social media, hidden apps and peer pressure that asks: how far will we go to protect our children? And just how much do teenage girls know about the women raising them? If the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, then who is leading these girls astray?

"Like mother like daughter" rings loudly in a complex world, and danger is never far from the surface – even in a perfect town.

"Nicôle brings a fresh and less explored UK perspective to her storytelling, which resonates with me personally. I'm thrilled to be a part of Wild Cherry for the BBC," Ejogo shared about the project. Best continued, "After 'House of the Dragon,' I wanted to plunge into something and someone very different from who I'd just been playing. And Nicôle's brilliantly dark script really keeps me on my toes, which I love." Lecky added, "Getting to work with Carmen and Eve is such a dream, and they have brought Wild Cherry to life in the most special way. Wild Cherry has a brilliant ensemble cast of characters (also led by Amelia and Imogen, who are wonderful), and I cannot wait for audiences to meet our Richford Lake residents."

Wild Cherry is produced by Firebird Pictures, one of BBC Studios' owned production labels, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. It was written and created by Lecky with Toby MacDonald (Extraordinary, Fifteen-Love) directing. The executive producers are Elizabeth Kilgarriff, Craig Holleworth for Firebird Pictures, Lisa Walters, Lecky, and Macdonald – and Lucy Richer for the BBC. The producer is Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto. The series is currently filming in Surrey, with BBC Studios distributing the series internationally.

