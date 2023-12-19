Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, hera syndulla, Lars Mikkelsen, mary elizabeth winstead, star wars rebels, thrawn

Ahsoka Creator Dave Filoni on Building Toward Thrawn-Hera Showdown

Dave Filoni provides insight into Thrawn's headspace in Ahsoka Season 1, his rivalry, and his inevitable confrontation with Hera Syndulla.

Dave Filoni has built quite the legacy at Lucasfilm and Star Wars as his original creations from the animated world are coming to life in live-action in the Disney+ series Ahsoka. You can argue that he's been the second biggest creative force in the franchise outside of George Lucas. Ahsoka, the title character that had roots in his first Star Wars animated series, The Clone Wars, allowed Filoni to create a true sequel to his second animated series, Rebels. Some of the original voice talents, like Katee Sackhoff and Lars Mikkelsen, made their transition to live-action, reprising their respective roles of Bo-Katan Kryze (in The Mandalorian) and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Filoni broke down what the Grand Admiral of the Empire plans to do now that he's escaped exile at the conclusion of Ahsoka season one.

"We set up Captain Pellaeon in 'The Mandalorian,' and that's a character that goes with Thrawn, so I'd love to see the two of them together," Filoni told Empire, also pointing out that a fellow figure from Ahsoka has a long-standing conflict with the Grand Admiral. "His foil throughout Rebels was Hera," he adds. "Pitting the two generals against one another is something that I find interesting." Hera Syndulla is the pilot of the Ghost, originally voiced by Vanessa Marshall in Rebels and played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead on Ahsoka. We discover on the Disney+ series that she's the mother of Jacen (Evan Whitten), who shares his father, Kanan Jarrus' (Freddie Prinze Jr.) awareness in the Force. Kanan passed near the conclusion of Rebels. Throughout the series, Hera fights a battle on two fronts: the first to help former comrades Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) track their friend Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and the second, to stave off the bureaucrats who try to stop her and accuse her of abusing her power as general. As Ahsoka and Sabine find their way to Thrawn and, eventually, Ezra, Hera stays behind to answer her critics in the New Republic, preventing us from seeing that confrontation.

For more, including comments from Mikkelson on Thrawn's headspace, you can check out the interview here.

