Matlock Returns Tonight! Here's Our S01E16: "The Johnson Case" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S01E16 "The Johnson Case."

We're back, folks! After a few weeks off thanks to NCAA "March Madness," CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock returns tonight with S01E16: "The Johnson Case" – with Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) tackling a murder case to score points with the firm's partners. Along with the official overview and image gallery, we also have four sneak peeks at what's to come. In addition, we also have the official overview and image gallery for April 10th's S01E17: "I Was That, Too" and our first official image for the two-episode, two-hour season finale set for April 17th – S01E18 & S01E19: "Tricks of the Trade – Part One and Part Two."

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 16-19 Previews

Matlock Season 1 Episode 16 "The Johnson Case" – Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) tries to impress the partnership board by taking on a complicated murder case. Directed by Kat Coiro, written by Jeffrey Lieber and Tommy Cook, and with the story from Cook.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 17: I Was That, Too" – A pregnant woman asks for Olympia's (Skye P. Marshall) help to obtain a divorce from her husband, whose family is a client of the firm. Written by Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and directed by Hanelle Culpepper.

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 18 & 19: "Tricks of the Trade – Part One" and "Tricks of the Trade – Part Two" – When Sarah's (Leah Lewis) client is arrested after his business partner is found murdered, Billy (David Del Rio) attempts to help her handle the case while Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) contend with a pressing confidential matter. Written by Nicki Renna and directed by Kat Coiro.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

