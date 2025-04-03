Posted in: Cinemacon, Disney, Movies | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, Marvel Studios, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* Reveals New Poster, BTS Footage During CinemaCon

A fresh look behind the scenes of Thunderbolts* was revealed at CinemaCon tonight, part of the big Disney Presentation.

Article Summary Thunderbolts* unveils a striking new poster and exclusive behind-the-scenes clips at CinemaCon.

Fresh CinemaCon reveal offers a glimpse into the film's production process.

Ticket sales launch Monday, igniting buzz for Marvel's ambitious summer box office starter.

The film promises a fun, high-stakes adventure as antiheroes confront dark challenges.

Thunderbolts* tickets go on sale this coming Monday, and during the CinemaCon presentation for Disney this evening, a new behind-the-scenes look and poster were released. The film stars the returning Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce. Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Thunderbolts* Kicks Off The Summer Box Office

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late? This MCU story has been cooking since 2022 and features some of the best misfits this universe offers. While many were left scratching their heads as to why Disney and Marvel Studios would kick off the summer with this instead of The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, I have always maintained that this was always the one that should kick off the summer box office. This has a fun, silly tone that people love from Marvel Studios films and is the perfect way to start their summer movie-going.

Many of these cast members were also included in the epic chairs reveal last week of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, but some of them were not. Does that mean they will not be making it? Will we see some deaths that actually stick in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That remains to be seen as Thunderbolts* opens up the summer movie box office on May 2.

