Lilo & Stitch Gets Best Poster Of The Year At CinemaCon, Plus New Clip

Lilo & Stitch kicked off the Disney presentation at CinemaCon, debuted a new clip, and the best poster of the year.

The live action twist honors the animated classic while offering a fresh, modern vibe.

Lilo & Stitch kicked off the Disney presentation at CinemaCon this evening, and while this brand new clip was shown from the upcoming film, a new poster was revealed that is the most adorable thing ever and one of the best movie posters in some time. Stitch, lying among the ruins of all the different branches of Disney, having destroyed them all, is all I needed in life, and I must add this to my poster collection immediately. The live-action remake of the beloved animated film stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo, with original Lilo & Stitch writer-director Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch. It also stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, and Courtney B. Vance, with original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee.

Lilo & Stitch Is Going To Be Huge

"The film tells the story of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers and the idea of the bond of family figure into the proceedings." Even considering how bad the live-action films have done at the box office as of late, minus Mufasa: The Lion King, those rules do not apply to Stitch. He has become one of the most beloved Disney characters they have ever created. He is all over their merch, has his own holiday, and is all over the parks. He is just as big a deal to Disney fans as the Fab Five and even more so to the younger crowd. There is just no way in hell that this film fails at all.

It helps that Lilo & Stitch looks really good. It kept the heart of the animated film, and Stitch looks incredible. I went from doubting this film to it being one of my most anticipated of the year. It opens in theaters on May 23.

