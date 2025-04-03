Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ironwood Studios, Kepler Interactive, Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive Launches New Endless Expeditions Update

Pacific Drive has a brand new update available now, as the game enters a new music-influenced phase called Endless Expeditions

Indie game developer Ironwood Studios and publisher Kepler Interactive have given Pacific Drive a new update, as Endless Expeditions is live. Players will see a bevy of new options as well as vast improvements to the game, such as new expeditions, new music, a new exchange location, new cosmetics, tool updates, and more. We have more details about it below, as the content is now live.

Pacific Drive – Endless Expeditions

Expeditions start in the garage with an ever-changing set of challenges and restrictions, generating new routes, and ramping up the difficulty to ensure that every journey feels fresh. This new way to play is perfect for roguelite fans, offering players endless possibilities to keep playing. For a more in-depth look at Expeditions, check out the forthcoming deep dive on the Ironwood YouTube channel. Players are also now able to save their progress at any time, exit the game, and return safely when they're ready to continue – another major change to how they play.

Other quality-of-life improvements include upgrades to essential tools like the Plasma Scrapper and Thermal Vacuum, UX features, and Ida's Exchange, a trader where players can get new parts while in the Zone in exchange for scrap material without needing to go back to their garage. No road trip would be complete without the perfect soundtrack, and Pacific Drive's radio playlist is now even better with 21 new tracks from new and returning artists. The Pacific Drive Radio Soundtrack Vol. 2 is also available to listen to on your actual road trips via Spotify.

Expeditions:- Roguelite style trips with unique routes and restrictions

Roguelite style trips with unique routes and restrictions Suspending Your Game: Save and exit at any time and resume when you wish

Save and exit at any time and resume when you wish 21 New Songs: Over an hour of new radio music from new and returning artists

Over an hour of new radio music from new and returning artists Ida's Exchange: A new character and vendor available during expedition runs for players to purchase unique parts, cosmetics and resources

A new character and vendor available during expedition runs for players to purchase unique parts, cosmetics and resources New Cosmetic Content: Spruce up your garage with new cosmetics found in the Zone and by trading scrap material at Ida's Exchange

Spruce up your garage with new cosmetics found in the Zone and by trading scrap material at Ida's Exchange Tool Updates: Improvements to the Plasma Scrapper and Thermal Vacuum

Improvements to the Plasma Scrapper and Thermal Vacuum Improved Route Planner: Refreshed UI for better readability

