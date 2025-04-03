Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 4 Returns: Here's Our S04E17: "His Girl Shiki" Preview

With CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts returning tonight, here's our preview for Season 4 Episode 17: "His Girl Shiki."

Just like Matlock and Elsbeth fans, fans of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts have a whole lot to celebrate tonight. After being away from our screens for a few weeks, the CBS series is back with a look at S04E17: "His Girl Shiki," with Pete (Richie Moriarty) confident that he's found someone for Sasappis (Román Zaragoza). Along with the official overview and image gallery, we have a series of sneak peeks for you to check out. Following that, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for S04E18: "Smooching and Smushing" – and then we jump a little forward in time to an early look at the season finale, S04E22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone" (set for May 8th).

Ghosts Season 4 Eps. 17 & 18, Season Finale Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 17: "His Girl Shiki": Pete (Richie Moriarty) makes good on his promise to find someone for Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) by bringing in a wisecracking 1940s screenwriter who also has the ability to roam. Written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Todd Biermann:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 18: "Smooching and Smushing": Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Sam (Rose McIver), and the ghosts attempt to fix the ghost trap in hopes of getting Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) across the ghost boundary to visit his longtime crush, Shiki (Crystle Lightning). Written by Rupinder Gill and Sophia Lear and directed by Todd Biermann:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone": Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) host a big party for the launch of Sam and Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) vampire book. Story by Brian Bahe with a teleplay by Emily Schmidt and Greg Worswick, and directed by Christine Gernon:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

