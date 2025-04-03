Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Video Games | Tagged: Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds Launches First Title Update Tonight

Monster Hunter Wilds players will be getting a new major update, as Capcom will release the first title update this evening

Article Summary Monster Hunter Wilds gets first title update with new monsters and features.

Fan-favorite Mizutsune returns, available from Hunter Rank 21 in Scarlet Forest.

Zoh Shia available for high-rank hunts, offering exclusive materials.

Unlock the Grand Hub at HR 16+ and join new social and competitive quests.

Capcom is going to release a major update this evening for Monster Hunter Wilds, as the game will receive its first title update since launch. As we previously covered a week ago, a ton of new content and improvements will be added, including new monsters, social space challenges, new cosmetics, new things to do at the hub, and more. We have a few more notes from the devs about it, as the update is set to take effect at 8pm PT tonight.

Monster Hunter Wilds – Title Update #1

Fan-favorite monster Mizutsune is back in the Forbidden Lands. Starting at Hunter Rank 21, players can unlock the mission to hunt Mizutsune by speaking with Kanya in the Scarlet Forest, but hunters should prepare for the leviathan's graceful attacks and immobilizing bubbles or risk ending up in the wash.

Zoh Shia rises once more and is available in repeatable hunts. The Hunter Rank 50 mark will unlock a mission to once again hunt Zoh Shia, after which the fearsome monster will appear during the Wyvern's Wakening in the Ruins of Wyveria for additional hunts and the ability to gather Zoh Shia parts for high-rank hunter and Palico equipment.

The Grand Hub gathering area opens its doors to hunters and provides more fun ways for hunters to socialize. The Grand Hub is unlockable at Hunter Rank 16+ by talking to Tetsuzan in the upper area of Suja, Peaks of Accord.

Time-based competition quests can be accepted at the Arena Quest Counter and allow teams of hunters to complete quests as fast as possible using specified equipment. Race for the fastest time against other hunters across the world in the Arena, Challenge, and Free Challenge Quests, then check the Expedition Record Board at the entrance of the Grand Hub to view global rankings, limited bounties, and more.

