Night Court: Ryan Hansen on Melissa Rauch, Jake's Future & More

Ryan Hansen spoke with Bleeding Cool about returning as Jake for an awkward disco reunion with Abby in the Night Court episode "Hot to Trot."

Ryan Hansen has emerged as one of the most popular recurring characters on NBC's Night Court as the cheerleader ex of Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch). Making his sixth appearance on the series, the uneasiness has gotten to his mother, Susan (Julia Duffy), who's developed a soft spot for the judge in hopes her son can somehow reconcile with her as the two visit him at a disco night in the latest episode "Hot to Trot." The Party Down star spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with the legendary star of Newhart and Palm Royale, rehearsing that memorable cheerleading routine in the season three episode "The Jakeout," getting into the disco mood, Rauch's latest impression, and more.

Night Court: Ryan Hansen on "Hot to Trot"

Hansen: What's this layer you got behind you? Is that like 'Rick & Morty' or something?

Bleeding Cool: Yeah, it's from 'Rick & Morty'

Yeah, dude, that's so good. You see my episodes? (Season seven's "Rickfending Your Mort" & "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer")

Oh yeah, they were awesome.

Ha, thanks, dude.

In this coming episode of 'Night Court,' we meet Jake's mom, played by Julia Duffy (who also appeared in the season two cliffhanger "The Best Dan" and season three premiere "The Judge's Boyfriend's Dad"). What's it like sharing the screen with her?

Julia definitely is awesome, dude. She's a frickin' pro. She's been around forever. She's so cool, has so many cool stories about like, I guess I'll say, "Back in the day." Yeah, I'm getting up there, so she is too. She's the sweetest, and she's so down. She got to do some really silly stuff on this show; she is totally game to play all that stuff. She is incredible. I love Julia so much.

It's a shame we didn't see you bust out those disco moves in the episode. We did see Melissa going at it here, but…

They don't show me dancing? I haven't seen the episode.

When I saw you and Melissa bust out that awesome trilling routine, was that something that you guys talked about, as far as the disco one, that you would also dance in that episode?

Is the question do they know if I can dance or not type of thing?

No, I was asking you because we did see you perform that cheerleading routine before. I was wondering if the subject was broached about you doing disco dancing in this episode.

I think after the cheerleading, well, they knew that I had been a cheerleader back in the day for like a year or whatever when I was in high school. I also played football, don't worry. They did that episode because I could do that kind of stuff. They know I like to dance, and I'm always dancing around the set and stuff, too. I think it was part of the fun playing into some stuff I enjoy. I don't really know. They didn't ask me if that's required or something. I read it, and I'm like, "Oh, I get to dance. This is awesome. I love it so much." Any chance to wear sparkly disco pants, I'm in, you know what I mean?

Throwing back to that episode, you and Melissa did that routine. How long did it take you guys to choreograph that number?

This choreographer, he's a legend named Cris Judd. He's been around forever, used to dance for Michael Jackson and everybody. He choreographed the cheerleading thing, did it that day. Honestly, we get to set, we block the choreography right there, and then we shoot it. It was not the live audience day. It was the day before, and we took an hour and blocked some choreography. It's not too crazy difficult, but we just had a lot of fun with it so we did it on the day.

Do you have a blooper reel, or were the mess-ups minimal?

Oh, we messed up a lot, yeah. We rehearsed throughout the week a little bit, but to finalize it and everything on the day before we shoot it, we lock it in and do it then, but yeah, we definitely messed up, a ton, yeah!

With your scenes enclosed in that little disco area, did any of the costumes stand out to you?

Yeah, after, because we shot that scene for quite a while, the platform shoes, a lot of respect to ladies who wear the heels and all the things. I just wore big old platforms; they got so heavy, and blisters formed on my feet. I wasn't even doing that much, but you're standing there and dancing around a little bit. It was painful, but I love them so much, it gives you that extra height. Oh, baby. I was like 6'2" in those things. It was so great, felt very powerful.

What did you make of Melissa's Pee Wee Herman impression?

[Laughs] Dude, even through rehearsals, it was funny every single time. She's so funny, dude, and yeah, she nailed it. It's really good. I love Pee Wee Herman, so it was great to see her take on it.

We have four more episodes after this for the season. Are we going to see more of Jake?

Yeah, I think so. I shot them, so I don't know if I'm cut from it or not, but I'm in there. There's a couple of cliffhanger-y things. We'll see if they stay together or if they get back together, all that kind of stuff, so it's pretty fun.

Night Court, which also stars John Larroquette, Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, Wendie Malick, and Gary Anthony Williams, airs Tuesdays on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.

