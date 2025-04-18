Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka

Ahsoka: Dave Filoni Confirms Season 2 Starts Filming "In Four Days"

Dave Filoni had some great news about filming on the second season of his, Lucasfilm & Disney+'s Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Though we're expecting more news later tonight during the second day of Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, "Star Wars" Universe mastermind Dave Filoni had a major update to share about the second season of his, Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka. Speaking with Collider during the three-day event spotlighting the future of the "Star Wars" universe, Filoni shared that the filming will start "in four days" and that he has "all the scripts done" (though he adds that they will keep "evolving" over the course of filming.

"We're going to start shooting in four days, so I have all the scripts done. There's a version of them all done, but I always keep working on them as I go," Filoni shared. "Again, you have to keep evolving them, keep improving them. The whole thing is you have so much time, and you've got to use every second you've got to make this thing better. Collaborating with the team and the actors as things evolve and change, you take every moment you've got to make it better."

"Oh, you got more than a hope. I mean, good grief! I'm so well into that as well," Filoni shared with EXTRA on the red carpet during a screening event for Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew from earlier this year, when asked if there was still hope for another season. "I've been writing it, and I'm still the single writer on it. And so, I'm enjoying doing that, but it's a challenge, of course. And working some of these arcs through has been a challenge, and making sure it's all gonna come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans. I know that they're interested in where some of the things I developed in season 1 go. So, yeah – but I'm pretty happy with it. I mean, we'll see. I love working with that team, love working with Rosario [Dawson] so I can't wait to get back to that."

Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also starred Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang), and Wes Chatham (Admiral Thrawn's right-hand man). Hayden Christensen returned as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa also helmed chapters during the first season.

The story continues. Ahsoka Season 2 now in development with Dave Filoni. pic.twitter.com/cqgt1phU3P — Star Wars (@starwars) January 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!