Ahsoka: Ray Stevenson Joins Rosario Dawson in "Mandalorian" Spinoff

With filming on "The Mandalorian" spinoff expected to begin this April in Los Angeles, actor Ray Stevenson (Vikings) is set to join the cast of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s upcoming Rosario Dawson-starring live-action limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka. Though details on the series are being kept under wraps, the focus is expected to be on Ahsoka searching for former Empire commander Grand Admiral Thrawn. Stevenson is reportedly set for the role of a villainous admiral, but not the role of Thrawn. Stevenson joins a cast that includes Dawson, Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker (also in Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society, Day Shift) as Sabine Wren, as well as Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) in unnamed roles.

In November, writer & co-EP Dave Filoni (along with EP Jon Favreau) offered a mid-writing update to Empire Magazine– and it sounded like he was having a pretty good time of things (to say the least). "It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Filoni explained about how he feels about the scripting process. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it." The series will allow Filoni to not just expand upon the character but also take Ahsoka in bold new directions, too. "I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved. Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing." Filming on the series is expected to begin this April in Los Angeles.