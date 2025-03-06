Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Alien: Earth Offers Clues in USCSS Maginot Video Transmission Clips

Check out transmission clips from the USCSS Maginot - with FX Networks' Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth set for Hulu this summer.

Between new looks and casting news, we're liking how the marketing machine for FX Networks and Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar)-starring Alien: Earth is picking up steam. With the highly anticipated series set to hit this summer, FX Networks is making sure Alien: Earth makes a big impact on SXSW -and coming up with some very cool ways for us to get to know what the series is all about. Earlier today, a series of five "transmission clips" from the USCSS Maginot were released, introducing us to some of the crew, an adorably smart cat, and some very interesting sites (and scenarios) that are just begging to be picked over for any clues.

Here's a look at what the fine folks over at Bloody Disgusting had to share earlier today, followed by a look back at what else we know so far:

Bloody Disgusting was sent a series of video transmissions from the USCSS Maginot this morning. We suspect they include important information pertaining to Weyland Yutani's Deep Space Programs. Files on this data drive may offer clues to the ship's mission… #AlienEarth pic.twitter.com/iYdvZgoGxk — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) March 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the FX Networks trailer that aired on Sunday night during the Oscars and was released on Monday (including a look at Olyphant, who reportedly plays Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh), with Alien: Earth spotlighted at around the 00:40 mark:

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

