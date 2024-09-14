Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien, alien: earth

Alien: Earth Post-Production Update & More From Noah Hawley (VIDEO)

Set for 2025, series creator Noah Hawley shared an Alien: Earth post-production update and some thoughts on how the series turned out.

Though the series isn't dropping until 2025, FX Networks dropped a brief teaser for series creator Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Alien: Earth that offered fans exactly the kind of creepy, "impending doom" vibe that we were hoping for. On Saturday night, during an Emmy Awards-related event, Hawley offered an update on how things are looking with the series overall. Noting that filming had wrapped, Hawley shared that he's currently editing and hasn't seen all of the episodes yet. "It's looking great. The cast is phenomenal. You can't go wrong with some aliens," Hawley revealed – adding that he's "very happy with how it turned out."

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. Along with Chandler, the series' expansive international cast includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El. Here's a clip of what Hawley had to share on the red carpet for The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's Emmy Nominees Night:

Noah Hawley on FX Network's Reaction, Ridley Scott Involvement

Checking in with Deadline Hollywood for its Crew Call podcast in June, Hawley had some additional details to pass along regarding the series. First up, Hawley noted that the higher-ups at FX Networks had made it clear that he can keep his focus solely on "Alien" – and if they're talking "season two," then it sounds like they like what they're seeing. "They're [FX Networks] saying maybe don't do two things at once on this show," Hawley explained. "Their hope is to put a season two as close to season one as possible."

As for Scott's involvement, Hawley confirmed that it never went beyond an early conversation while Hawley was mapping out his plans. "In the four years it's taken me to launch this show, he's made how many movies?" Hawley added. But it was during his conversation with Scott that Hawley decided which direction to go in. "What I said to Ridley is, 'I'm adapting your movie.' I had to make a decision — retro-futurism or 'Prometheus'? And I chose retro-futurism," he explained. "When I close my eyes, and you say 'Alien' to me, I see that green Ascii text. You know, I hear that sound. I see that keyboard with the weird Egyptian ruins on it. I see those hallways."

Alien: Earth – Timothy Olyphant Discusses Upcoming FX Series

During an interview with Vanity Fair from April that saw Timothy Olyphant on a brief break from filming in Thailand, the actor had nothing but praise for what Hawley brings to the project, adding, "I don't know if you're familiar, but he's very good at what he does. Very good." Thankfully, Hawley didn't try to land Olyphant for the series a few years back – as the actor explains. "Don't tell Noah [Hawley] this, but if my kids were still living at home, I don't think I would have done the job," Olyphant revealed, noting that Alien came at a point in his life where it's easier on a number of levels to travel for filming than it used to be. "I mean, 'Justified,' 'Deadwood,' 'Santa Clarita Diet,' those really [kept] me here for a good stretch. When my children [were] somewhere between sixth grade and all the way through them leaving the house, I essentially got to work and live here in Los Angeles and be able to go to their tennis tournaments and take them to music classes and whatnot."

Olyphant continued, "Once they all left—and we hate them for it—it was a bit like, I just asked my wife, 'You want to go to live in Bangkok for a few months?' If she says yeah, I'm in. It's a really fun time. Don't tell the kids, but they're not that missed. We did 'Daisy Jones' and lived in New Orleans for a couple months. [Justified] took us to Chicago. 'Full Circle,' we lived in New York for a few months, and now we're living in Bangkok, and it's been a ball."

But it was the last part of his response that got our radar going. While describing his time filming in Thailand, Olyphant noted that "there's a monster" in the FX series that "takes up a lot of screen time." That gave him the opportunity to check out the beaches in Bangkok – and he even "got to go see my buddy Walton Goggins down there filming 'The White Lotus.'" Hmmm… looks like whatever the big bad is, we'll be getting to see a lot of it…

