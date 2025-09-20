Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Alien: Earth Season 1 Finale Preview: Who Are "The Real Monsters"?

Check out a preview of next week's season finale of FX and Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth, S01E08: "The Real Monsters."

Article Summary Alien: Earth Season 1 finale teases major showdowns and shifting alliances in "The Real Monsters."

Wendy's bond with the Xenomorph and Boy Kavalier's fate are in question as tensions rise.

Sigourney Weaver praises the series for its profound themes and new terrifying hybrid monsters.

Noah Hawley crafts a high-stakes battle for survival as power dynamics shift ahead of the season ender.

If there was ever a time to use the phrase, "the hunter has now become the hunted," it would be heading into next week's season finale of FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth. Based on the trailer for "The Real Monsters" that was released, we've got a ton of questions. Will we be getting a showdown between Morrow (Babou Ceesay) and Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant)? Will Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) pay for his sins (and being so wonderfully sleazy)? Will Wendy (Chandler) keep showing off her sweet "How to Train Your Xenomorph" skills? Who (and what) will survive to make it to a second season?

Alien: Earth Season 1 Finale: "The Real Monsters" Preview

Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 8: "The Real Monsters" – A new power dynamic emerges. Written by Noah Hawley and Migizi Pensoneau, and directed by Dana Gonzales. Here's a look at the episode trailer that was released, followed by a look back at last week's episode and much more:

Sigourney Weaver Gives "Profound" Series High Marks

"I'm really enjoying it. What I admire about it is the scope is so much more profound than just an 'Alien' movie. It's about our world and what's dominating the world in 100 years, and to me it's right on," Sigourney Weaver (Ripley, as if we needed to tell you that) shared with PEOPLE while discussing her film Dust Bunny, noting the new monsters in the series and "the new [hybrid] creatures based on children" as standouts. "All these things are so remarkable, and they're just building and building and building," Weaver added. "The monsters that he's also bringing in are just terrifying. It's like, we don't have enough problems with the alien, we need 50 more. I can't believe I'm watching TV."

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The FX and Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, the series stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

