Robin Hood: MGM+ Series Taps Actor Jack Patten for Title Role

MGM+'s Robin Hood series from Lionsgate TV and Showrunner/Writer John Glenn has tapped Jack Patten (War Machine) for the title role.

Article Summary Jack Patten cast as Robin Hood in the MGM+ series, a reimagined classic adventure.

The series promises a modern twist on the legendary tale.

Robin Hood will feature the love story with Marian amid the Norman invasion backdrop.

Production on the ten-episode season kicks off in February 2025, premiering on MGM+ later this year.

It was back in September 2024 when we first learned that MGM+ had given a series order for Robin Hood, with the classic tale being reimagined into what was being described as "a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure." Thanks to Deadline Hollywood, we're learning who's been tapped for one of the two lead roles – with Jack Patten (Netflix's War Machine) set for the title role. Stemming from Lionsgate Television, Showrunner/Writer John Glenn, and Producer/Director Jonathan English (Librarians: The Next Chapter), the series looks to bring "a modern energy" to the tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian. Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob (Patten)– a Saxon forester's son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land."

"We are very excited to cast Jack Patten in his first television series leading role," shared Michael Wright, head of MGM+, in a statement when the news was released. "We knew immediately when we saw him that he was our ideal Robin and uniquely able to bring to life this iconic character. Jack brings unique charisma and heart to this new iteration of the classic romantic adventure of a rogue outlaw who steals from the rich to care for the poor and finds his soul mate in the equally powerful Marian."

MGM+'s Robin Hood is executive produced by John Glenn, Jonathan English, and Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures. Carly Kleinbart and Nicole Bryant will oversee the series for Hidden Pictures. The series is set to shoot its ten-episode first season at PFI Studios in Serbia, with production beginning in February and the series premiere set for MGM+ later next year.

