Posted in: Disney+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bluey, disney, disney plus, preview

Bluey Minisodes Debuts July 3rd: Official Trailer, Overviews Released

Set for Disney+ on July 3rd, here's a look at the trailer for Joe Brumm's Bluey Minisodes and overviews for the seven shorts being released.

Earlier this month, we were treated to a sneak preview of Joe Brumm's Bluey Minisodes – with the first seven episodes set to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, July 3, at 12:00 a.m. PDT (and on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel throughout the week). Written by Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio, the shorts are set to highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, focusing on how their playful interactions and games offer further into the show's universe. With only a week to go until those new adventures hit our screens, we're getting a look at the shorts that will be released next Wednesday (with a second wave being released later this year and the final wave of shorts dropping in 2025). First up, we have an official trailer waiting for you above – and then a rundown of the seven shorts waiting for you below.

"Burger Dog": The kids want to dance to some annoying music but Dad pretends his battery on his phone is flat until Mum phones him.

"Bingo 3000": Dad has bought a brand new "Bingo 3000" robot, but it's not working, so he has to call technical support.

"Muffin Unboxing": Stripe is filming Muffin unboxing a dump truck toy, but Muffin is struggling to stay focused.

"Letter": Nana reads an old story that Bandit wrote from when he was five. The kids find this hilarious as Nana is reading out the words exactly as they are spelt.

"Hungry": Dad is hungry so he pretends to eat Bluey.

"Three Pigs": Dad retells the story of the three little pigs. In this version, the pigs and the wolf eventually become friends.

"Animals": Mum is playing the animal game on Bingo's back. She pretends Bingo's back is a big field, and various animals walk, jump, and dart across it, making Bingo laugh.

Though aimed at preschool viewers, the animated series has become a kind of "soap opera" for a lot of folks well above the age of being called a "preschooler" – but even global domination on an unprecedented level isn't enough to get past Disney standards & practices – which is why S02E13: "Dad Baby" never made it onto the streaming service. But if you think the animated powerhouse didn't have a way to work around "The Mouse," then you just don't know Bluey.

In the episode, Bandit shows his kids Bluey & Bingo a use for their old baby harness – leading to a moment when Bandit finds himself facing the harsh (and painful) truths of how going into labor feels. It's a seven-minute episode so we're keeping things vague because it's really worth watching – handled expertly once again by Brumm and the team. If you watch Bluey outside of Disney+, then you should've been able to check out the episode. But if you subscribe to "The Mouse's" streamer, the episode is still missing. Was the visual of Bandit "going into labor" too much for Disney's standards regarding programming for preschoolers? Possibly – but the folks over at Bluey have fixed the situation by making the episode available online – and we have it waiting for you below:

Created and written by Brumm, the animated series spotlights Bluey – a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum (Chilli), Dad (Bandit), and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways – bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun. Jointly commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand & China) across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!