Alien: Earth Season 2 Confirmed; Noah Hawley Signs New Overall Deal

Alien: Earth will be back for Season 2, with Showrunner Noah Hawley signing a new deal with FX Networks and Disney Entertainment Television.

Showrunner Noah Hawley inks a new overall deal with FX Networks and Disney Entertainment Television.

Hawley hints at escalating troubles for Wendy and deeper exploration of Weyland-Yutani's power struggles.

Expect more corporate intrigue and bigger threats as the Alien universe expands in Season 2.

Showrunner Noah Hawley no longer has to discuss a second season of his and FX Networks' Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth as if it were a hypothetical. FX Network and Disney Entertainment Television have signed Hawley to a new overall deal that includes a second season of the hit series (expected to begin filming in London in 2026). "I'm thrilled that this expanded deal opens the door to new opportunities across all of Disney Entertainment Television," shared Hawley. "FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. From the very beginning with 'Fargo,' they've encouraged me to take creative risks and follow the story wherever it leads. I'm grateful to continue exploring the world of 'Alien: Earth' alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter."

"It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX's best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future," noted FX Chairman John Landgraf. "Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories— and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary. We can't wait to get to work on the next season of 'Alien: Earth,' as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development." Eric Schrier, President, Disney Television Studios & Global Original Television Strategy, added, "I learned first-hand that Noah was a unique talent while we worked on 'Fargo' at FX. He has gone on to make many of the best shows in television, and I couldn't be more excited that Noah will continue his FX partnership and broaden it across Disney Entertainment Television."

Alien: Earth Season 2 Brings "Problems" for Wendy & Friends: Hawley

Last month, Hawley offered some insights into where he wants to take things and what he wants to explore in future seasons. Regarding Wendy's (Chandler) final words of empowerment at the end of the first season finale, Hawley shared that it's now about showing the reality of what that means – and how there are a lot of folks looking to get in her way. "That moment of, 'Now we rule,' is such an exhilarating moment for the audience. And then the question is… well, it was an exhilarating moment when Dustin Hoffman ran out of the church and they got on the bus [in The Graduate]. But what comes after?" Hawley shared with Empire. "The [Weyland-Yutani] ships are coming, and all they have is problems."

Speaking of Weyland-Yutani, Hawley would also like a chance to dig deeper into his future Earth's societal structure and how corporations have become the new political parties. "I'm interested in exploring the corporate politics of it. As we've seen, there's an irresistible gravitational pull toward monopoly that corporations and billionaires have. There's a bit of 'Game of Thrones' to the corporate world that feels interesting to me," he shared. But at the center of the series is Wendy and the team, though viewers can expect the series to live up to its global name. "I do think this story of these children's autonomy continues to be the heart of the show, but 'Alien' is always about levels of containment. The island is a level of containment, and what happens when you expand past that level? Ultimately, the show is called 'Alien: Earth.' I know that, given the canon, I can't blow up the Earth, but I do think that containment is going to be very hard to maintain," Hawley revealed.

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The FX and Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, FX's Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

