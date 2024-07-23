Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, hulu, season 7, The Rookie

The Rookie S07: Nathan Fillion Sets High Bar for "Dad Jokes" (VIDEO)

Checking in via video from filming ABC's The Rookie Season 7, Nathan Fillion goes the extra mile to set a high bar in terms of "Dad Jokes."

As much as we're enjoying covering the filming of the seventh season of Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie, it's going to be weird not to have either the production going on or the actual series itself airing. But good things come to those faithful fans like all of you who are patiently waiting, so we thought we would pass along a special video that Fillion shared earlier today that offered a quick check-in from filming before setting the bar for "Dad Jokes." Seriously. I mean, when you can drop one like Fillion does – while finding a prop on the set to help sell the joke – you've earned the bonus points.

Don't forget that the hit series is set for a San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) panel presentation in the Indigo Ballroom this Saturday, July 27th (1:45 pm – 2:45 pm PT) – with Fillion, Winter, O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Shawn Ashmore, and Lisseth Chavez listed as attending to "discuss the evolution of the action-packed drama ahead of its seventh season." Now, here's a look at Fillion keeping the humor going as Season 7 rolls along…

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the upcoming season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

