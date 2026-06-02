Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt: Patrick Ball Offers Some Insight Into His Season 3 Prep

With filming expected to kick off this summer, The Pitt star Patrick Ball offered some insight into where he's at with Season 3 prep.

Article Summary The Pitt star Patrick Ball says Season 3 prep is underway, with Scott Gemmill helping him shape Langdon’s next chapter.

Ball reveals The Pitt scripts arrive one at a time, making early talks key to understanding Langdon’s recovery arc.

The Pitt Season 3 will jump ahead about four months to November, bringing colder weather cases into the ER.

John Wells says The Pitt returns to production this summer, with the 15-episode new season planned for January.

With filming on the third season of EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring & executive-producing The Pitt expected to get underway this summer, we're getting some insight from Patrick Ball (Dr. Frank Langdon) regarding how they're prepping for the new season. During a profile interview with Deadline Hollywood, Ball shared that since they tend to get scripts one at a time, he has conversations with Gemmill to help him craft his take on Langdon in terms of the new season's time jump. "With this show, we don't always know where we're going. We get scripts one at a time. I'm currently in this situation for Season 3, where we're going to go back into production in a month, and I'm having conversations with Scott [Gemmill, series creator]," Ball shared, noting that it's especially important because it helps him have a better sense of where Langdon is at regarding his recovery.

In a post-finale interview, Gemmill confirmed that there will be approximately a four-month time jump to November (meaning more cold-weather-related injuries). "We wanted a shorter jump; less story has transpired in between seasons," Gemmill shared. "We wanted to do cold weather because we hadn't. We've done summer, and we did September [in season one], and we figured it'd be nice to do colder weather and what that brings into the ER and what sort of emergency situations change seasonally."

As for how things were looking with Season 3, Wells shared during an interview in March that "the writers' room opened up last week, and they're at the end of their second week." As for production, Wells added, "We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year."

Wyle and Katherine LaNasa stopped by Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfronts 2026 presentation in May to talk up the show's return – and offer a bit more clarity on when Season 3 will take place. "We're about to start production on Season 3. It's set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications," Wyle shared with attendees.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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